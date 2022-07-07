Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off

1/5

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts (C) celebrates after hitting a game-winning infield single against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies. Betts walk-off hit gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win Wednesday at Dodger Stadium and completed a three-game sweep. The Rockies totaled just one hit in the series finale.

"We're finally starting to play good all-around baseball," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. "Finally, our offense is playing for one another and doing more of what we're capable of.

"I get we only scored two runs, but how we're going about it is considerably better."

Dodgers starter Mitch White allowed the Rockies' lone hit and run over 5 2/3 innings. Rockies pitcher Jose Urena allowed five hits and one run over 6 2/3 innings.

Neither team scored for the first five innings. Second baseman Brenden Rodgers plated left-fielder Kris Bryant with an RBI single in the top of the sixth to give the Rockies a 1-0 edge.

Advertisement

The Dodgers went on to tie the score when Bellinger scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh.

The score stayed tied as the game entered the bottom of the ninth. Rockies pitcher Daniel Bard allowed singles from Bellinger and fellow outfielder Gavin Lux to lead off the half-inning. He then walked pinch hitter Will Smith to load the bases for Betts' final at-bat.

Betts took a sinker for a ball on the first pitch of the exchange. Bard then rifled in a high 99.2-mph sinker.

Betts swooped his bat through the zone, made contact with the heater and smacked it about a foot in front of home. The ball then bounced over Bard as Bellinger sprinted in from third for the winning run.

Bellinger went 3 for 4 with two runs scored in the victory. Lux and third baseman Justin Turner recorded three hits apiece.

The Dodgers bullpen did not allow a run, hit or walk over the final 3 1/3 innings. Relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel earned a win for his flawless ninth-inning performance.

The Dodgers (52-29) will host the Chicago Cubs (34-48) at 10:10 p.m. EDT Thursday at Dodger Stadium. The Rockies (35-47) will face the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-45) at 9:40 p.m. Thursday at Chase Field in Phoenix.