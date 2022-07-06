Trending
MLB
July 6, 2022 / 8:03 AM

Baseball fans injured by bullet fragments after A's win over Blue Jays

By Alex Butler
Several fans were injured by bullet fragments as they attended a postgame fireworks show Monday at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Five fans were injured by bullet fragments at RingCentral Coliseum during a fireworks show after the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night, authorities say.

The incident occurred near the coliseum after the game as the Athletics permitted the season-high crowd of more than 24,000 to go onto the field for the Fourth of July celebration.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said on Tuesday that the victims were either struck on the field or in the stands, and that the bullets could have come from as far as a mile away.

Armstrong said that police believe a high powered rifle was fired, based on the bullet fragments that were found.

None of the victims were seriously hurt, he added.

"This particular shooting really brings to light when bullets go up, they also come down," Armstrong said. "In this case, it is clear to us that the shooter or shooters responsible for this particular shooting were not on site.

"These appear to be bullet fragments that may have come from guns being fired in another location."

In a joint statement, police and the Athletics said officers were notified of a "possible shooting victim" inside the ballpark after the fireworks show.

"During the preliminary investigation, officers located three fans struck by bullet fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland," the statement said.

Later, a fourth victim walked into a hospital and the fifth contacted police.

Pirates' Jack Suwinski hits rookie record 3 homers, walk-off vs. Giants

The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland announced a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to arrests.

Police asked that anyone with information contact the felony assault unit of the Oakland Police Department.

The Athletics went on to beat the Blue Jays 5-3 in the second game of the series Tuesday in Oakland. They next host Toronto in the series finale at 12:37 p.m. PDT Wednesday.

MLB suspends 12, including interpreter, for Mariners-Angels brawl Dodgers trade for Trayce Thompson, brother of Warriors' Klay, after Betts injury

