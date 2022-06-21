Trending
Advertisement
MLB
June 21, 2022 / 9:50 AM

Dodgers trade for Trayce Thompson, brother of Warriors' Klay, after Betts injury

By Alex Butler
Dodgers trade for Trayce Thompson, brother of Warriors' Klay, after Betts injury
Outfielder Trayce Thompson (pictured), who spent last season with the Chicago Cubs, is expected to provide depth for the Los Angeles Dodgers during Mookie Betts' injury. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired outfielder Trayce Thompson, the brother of NBA star Klay Thompson, through a trade with the Detroit Tigers, the teams announced.

The teams announced the deal late Monday. The Tigers received cash considerations in the swap for Thompson, who was playing for the Tigers' Triple-A Minor League Baseball affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens.

Advertisement

Thompson, 31, hit .071 with two RBIs in six games earlier this season for the San Diego Padres. He also hit .316 with nine homers in 16 games this season with the Padres' Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas.

He entered the league as a second-round pick by the Chicago White Sox in the 2009 MLB Draft. Thompson also spent time in the Oakland Athletics, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks organizations.

RELATED Pirates' Jack Suwinski hits rookie record 3 homers, walk-off vs. Giants

He was with the Dodgers for an initial stint from in 2016 and 2017. Thompson hit .207 with 14 home runs in 107 big-league appearances between those two seasons.

Advertisement

He owns a career .205 average with 26 homers and 70 RBIs in 223 total MLB appearances. He made his MLB debut in 2015 with the White Sox.

Thompson's arrival comes amid an injury absence for Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts. Betts is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a rib injury he sustained when he collided with fellow outfielder Cody Bellinger in the first inning of the Dodgers' 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

RELATED Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon to undergo season-ending wrist surgery

Betts played the rest of that game, but was ruled out for the Dodgers' games Friday and Saturday and landed on the injured list Sunday.

The Dodgers (40-25) will face the Cincinnati Reds (23-43) at 6:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

RELATED NFL WR Golden Tate switches to baseball, hits RBI double in first at-bat

Latest Headlines

Manny Machado sprains ankle in Padres' 10th straight loss at Coors Field
MLB // 1 day ago
Manny Machado sprains ankle in Padres' 10th straight loss at Coors Field
June 20 (UPI) -- All-Star infielder Manny Machado is expected to miss time with an ankle sprain he sustained in the San Diego Padres' series finale against the Colorado Rockies.
Pirates' Jack Suwinski hits rookie record 3 homers, walk-off vs. Giants
MLB // 1 day ago
Pirates' Jack Suwinski hits rookie record 3 homers, walk-off vs. Giants
June 20 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jack Suwinski became the first rookie in MLB history to hit three home runs, including a walk-off, in a single game during a dramatic victory over the San Francisco Giants.
Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon to undergo season-ending wrist surgery
MLB // 3 days ago
Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon to undergo season-ending wrist surgery
June 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will have surgery to address a right wrist injury and miss the remainder of the season, the team announced.
NFL WR Golden Tate switches to baseball, hits RBI double in first at-bat
MLB // 6 days ago
NFL WR Golden Tate switches to baseball, hits RBI double in first at-bat
June 15 (UPI) -- Free agent NFL wide receiver Golden Tate, who recently announced he would start a baseball career, went 2 for 4 and recorded an RBI double in his first game with the West Coast League's Port Angeles Lefties.
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas loses no-hitter in 9th inning vs. Bucs
MLB // 6 days ago
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas loses no-hitter in 9th inning vs. Bucs
June 15 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas lost a no-hitter in heartbreaking fashion in the finale of a doubleheader, when Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell smacked a ninth-inning line drive into the outfield.
Atlanta Braves put star second baseman Ozzie Albies on 60-day injured list
MLB // 6 days ago
Atlanta Braves put star second baseman Ozzie Albies on 60-day injured list
June 14 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves placed star second baseman Ozzie Albies on the 60-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured left foot.
Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg returning to injured list
MLB // 1 week ago
Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg returning to injured list
June 13 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg is returning to the injured list, the team announced.
Los Angeles Angels fire manager Joe Maddon after 12 straight losses
MLB // 1 week ago
Los Angeles Angels fire manager Joe Maddon after 12 straight losses
June 7 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday fired manager Joe Maddon amid the club's 12-game losing streak.
Several Rays pitchers opt out of Pride Night rainbow logos in 'faith-based' decision
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Several Rays pitchers opt out of Pride Night rainbow logos in 'faith-based' decision
June 6 (UPI) -- Several Tampa Bay Rays pitchers cited their religious beliefs as the reason for a decision to opt out of wearing rainbow logos on their hats and uniforms as part of the franchise's recent Pride Night celebration.
Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros agree on 6-year, $115M contract extension
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros agree on 6-year, $115M contract extension
June 3 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros are signing star slugger Yordan Alvarez to a massive contract extension.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Will Zalatoris 'hurt' by 2nd-place finish at U.S. Open, 'waiting turn' for major
Will Zalatoris 'hurt' by 2nd-place finish at U.S. Open, 'waiting turn' for major
Manny Machado sprains ankle in Padres' 10th straight loss at Coors Field
Manny Machado sprains ankle in Padres' 10th straight loss at Coors Field
PGA Tour's Brooks Koepka to join LIV Golf
PGA Tour's Brooks Koepka to join LIV Golf
Pirates' Jack Suwinski hits rookie record 3 homers, walk-off vs. Giants
Pirates' Jack Suwinski hits rookie record 3 homers, walk-off vs. Giants
Stanley Cup Final: Lightning use balance to beat Avalanche in Game 3
Stanley Cup Final: Lightning use balance to beat Avalanche in Game 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement