Dodgers trade for Trayce Thompson, brother of Warriors' Klay, after Betts injury

Outfielder Trayce Thompson (pictured), who spent last season with the Chicago Cubs, is expected to provide depth for the Los Angeles Dodgers during Mookie Betts' injury.

June 21 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired outfielder Trayce Thompson, the brother of NBA star Klay Thompson, through a trade with the Detroit Tigers, the teams announced. The teams announced the deal late Monday. The Tigers received cash considerations in the swap for Thompson, who was playing for the Tigers' Triple-A Minor League Baseball affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens. Advertisement

Thompson, 31, hit .071 with two RBIs in six games earlier this season for the San Diego Padres. He also hit .316 with nine homers in 16 games this season with the Padres' Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas.

He entered the league as a second-round pick by the Chicago White Sox in the 2009 MLB Draft. Thompson also spent time in the Oakland Athletics, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks organizations.

He was with the Dodgers for an initial stint from in 2016 and 2017. Thompson hit .207 with 14 home runs in 107 big-league appearances between those two seasons.

He owns a career .205 average with 26 homers and 70 RBIs in 223 total MLB appearances. He made his MLB debut in 2015 with the White Sox.

Thompson's arrival comes amid an injury absence for Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts. Betts is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a rib injury he sustained when he collided with fellow outfielder Cody Bellinger in the first inning of the Dodgers' 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

Betts played the rest of that game, but was ruled out for the Dodgers' games Friday and Saturday and landed on the injured list Sunday.

The Dodgers (40-25) will face the Cincinnati Reds (23-43) at 6:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.