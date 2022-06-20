Advertisement
MLB
June 20, 2022 / 6:58 AM

Pirates' Jack Suwinski hits rookie record 3 homers, walk-off vs. Giants

By Alex Butler
1/5
Pirates' Jack Suwinski hits rookie record 3 homers, walk-off vs. Giants
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski celebrates his third homer against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jack Suwinski became the first rookie in MLB history to hit three home runs, including a walk-off, in a single game during a dramatic victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Suwinski went deep in the fourth, sixth and ninth innings of the 4-3 triumph Sunday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. He was 3 for 3 with three RBIs, three runs scored and a walk.

Advertisement

"It was just unbelievable, especially to do it on Father's Day with my dad here," Suwinski told reporters. "I know it means a lot to him. It means a lot to me with the amount he has done for me.

"Being able to share that is awesome. It's hard to describe."

Veteran outfielder Joc Pederson gave the Giants a 2-0 lead with a two-run single in the top of the first. Pirates second baseman Hoy Park responded with a 393-foot solo homer off Giants starter Alex Cobb in the bottom of the third.

Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis lined out to lead off the bottom of the fourth. Suwinski then settled in against Cobb. He took a knuckle curve for a ball to earn a lead in the count. He hit the next pitch to right field for a 367-foot, game-tying homer.

Advertisement

The score stayed tied 2-2 until Suwinski returned to the plate in the bottom of the sixth. He worked to a full count with two outs against Giants relief pitcher Sam Long.

RELATED Albert Pujols leads Cardinals past Padres with walk-off RBI in extras

Suwinski then hit a 96-mph fastball to right center for a 415-foot solo shot and 3-2 Pirates lead.

Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada tied the game once again with a 390-foot solo shot to left field off Pirates reliever David Bednar in the top of the ninth, which set the table for Suwinski.

The Pirates rookie led off the bottom of the ninth and worked a 1-1 count against relief pitcher Tyler Rogers. Rogers tossed in a 73.4-mph slider for his final offering. Suwinski smacked the high-and-inside toss back to right center. The game-ending blast traveled an estimated 367 feet as it cleared the outfield fence and prompted a party at home plate.

RELATED Marlins' Jesus Sanchez smacks MLB season-long 496-foot homer

The Pirates (26-39) avoided a three-game sweep with the victory. they will host the Chicago Cubs (25-41) at 7:05 p.m. EDT Monday at PNC Park. The Giants (37-28) will face the Atlanta Braves (38-29) at 7:20 p.m. Monday at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Advertisement

Read More

Atlanta Braves put star second baseman Ozzie Albies on 60-day injured list

Latest Headlines

Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon to undergo season-ending wrist surgery
MLB // 2 days ago
Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon to undergo season-ending wrist surgery
June 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will have surgery to address a right wrist injury and miss the remainder of the season, the team announced.
NFL WR Golden Tate switches to baseball, hits RBI double in first at-bat
MLB // 4 days ago
NFL WR Golden Tate switches to baseball, hits RBI double in first at-bat
June 15 (UPI) -- Free agent NFL wide receiver Golden Tate, who recently announced he would start a baseball career, went 2 for 4 and recorded an RBI double in his first game with the West Coast League's Port Angeles Lefties.
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas loses no-hitter in 9th inning vs. Bucs
MLB // 5 days ago
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas loses no-hitter in 9th inning vs. Bucs
June 15 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas lost a no-hitter in heartbreaking fashion in the finale of a doubleheader, when Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell smacked a ninth-inning line drive into the outfield.
Atlanta Braves put star second baseman Ozzie Albies on 60-day injured list
MLB // 5 days ago
Atlanta Braves put star second baseman Ozzie Albies on 60-day injured list
June 14 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves placed star second baseman Ozzie Albies on the 60-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured left foot.
Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg returning to injured list
MLB // 6 days ago
Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg returning to injured list
June 13 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg is returning to the injured list, the team announced.
Los Angeles Angels fire manager Joe Maddon after 12 straight losses
MLB // 1 week ago
Los Angeles Angels fire manager Joe Maddon after 12 straight losses
June 7 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday fired manager Joe Maddon amid the club's 12-game losing streak.
Several Rays pitchers opt out of Pride Night rainbow logos in 'faith-based' decision
MLB // 1 week ago
Several Rays pitchers opt out of Pride Night rainbow logos in 'faith-based' decision
June 6 (UPI) -- Several Tampa Bay Rays pitchers cited their religious beliefs as the reason for a decision to opt out of wearing rainbow logos on their hats and uniforms as part of the franchise's recent Pride Night celebration.
Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros agree on 6-year, $115M contract extension
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros agree on 6-year, $115M contract extension
June 3 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros are signing star slugger Yordan Alvarez to a massive contract extension.
Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi amid 22-29 start
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi amid 22-29 start
June 3 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi amid a 22-29 start to the 2022 season, the team announced Friday. Bench coach Rob Thomson will assume the role of interim manager.
Trevino, Carpenter help Yankees crush Angels
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Trevino, Carpenter help Yankees crush Angels
June 1 (UPI) -- Catcher Jose Trevino logged three hits and two RBIs to lead the New York Yankees to a 9-1 thrashing of the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium. Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery allowed just four hits in the win.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Matt Fitzpatrick edges Will Zalatoris, wins 2022 U.S. Open
Matt Fitzpatrick edges Will Zalatoris, wins 2022 U.S. Open
Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche dominate Lightning in Game 2, take 2-0 series lead
Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche dominate Lightning in Game 2, take 2-0 series lead
U.S. Open golf: Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick share lead after brutal 3rd round
U.S. Open golf: Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick share lead after brutal 3rd round
Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers beat Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in The Match
Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers beat Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in The Match
Mickelson among nine LIV golfers in danger missing cut at U.S. Open
Mickelson among nine LIV golfers in danger missing cut at U.S. Open
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement