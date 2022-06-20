Pirates' Jack Suwinski hits rookie record 3 homers, walk-off vs. Giants

1/5

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski celebrates his third homer against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jack Suwinski became the first rookie in MLB history to hit three home runs, including a walk-off, in a single game during a dramatic victory over the San Francisco Giants. Suwinski went deep in the fourth, sixth and ninth innings of the 4-3 triumph Sunday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. He was 3 for 3 with three RBIs, three runs scored and a walk. Advertisement

"It was just unbelievable, especially to do it on Father's Day with my dad here," Suwinski told reporters. "I know it means a lot to him. It means a lot to me with the amount he has done for me.

"Being able to share that is awesome. It's hard to describe."

Veteran outfielder Joc Pederson gave the Giants a 2-0 lead with a two-run single in the top of the first. Pirates second baseman Hoy Park responded with a 393-foot solo homer off Giants starter Alex Cobb in the bottom of the third.

Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis lined out to lead off the bottom of the fourth. Suwinski then settled in against Cobb. He took a knuckle curve for a ball to earn a lead in the count. He hit the next pitch to right field for a 367-foot, game-tying homer.

Advertisement

The score stayed tied 2-2 until Suwinski returned to the plate in the bottom of the sixth. He worked to a full count with two outs against Giants relief pitcher Sam Long.

Suwinski then hit a 96-mph fastball to right center for a 415-foot solo shot and 3-2 Pirates lead.

Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada tied the game once again with a 390-foot solo shot to left field off Pirates reliever David Bednar in the top of the ninth, which set the table for Suwinski.

The Pirates rookie led off the bottom of the ninth and worked a 1-1 count against relief pitcher Tyler Rogers. Rogers tossed in a 73.4-mph slider for his final offering. Suwinski smacked the high-and-inside toss back to right center. The game-ending blast traveled an estimated 367 feet as it cleared the outfield fence and prompted a party at home plate.

The Pirates (26-39) avoided a three-game sweep with the victory. they will host the Chicago Cubs (25-41) at 7:05 p.m. EDT Monday at PNC Park. The Giants (37-28) will face the Atlanta Braves (38-29) at 7:20 p.m. Monday at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Advertisement