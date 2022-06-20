Advertisement
June 20, 2022 / 9:16 AM

Manny Machado sprains ankle in Padres' 10th straight loss at Coors Field

By Alex Butler
Manny Machado sprains ankle in Padres' 10th straight loss at Coors Field
San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is hitting a career-best .328 this season. File Photo by George Nikitin/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- All-Star infielder Manny Machado is expected to miss time with an ankle sprain he sustained in the San Diego Padres' series finale against the Colorado Rockies.

Machado was inured in the first inning of the 8-3 setback Sunday in Denver. The Padres said X-rays were negative for broken bones in the left ankle.

"Fortunately, when he felt himself slip, he was able to shift his weight to the right and probably avoid more serious damage," Padres acting manager Ryan Flaherty told reporters. "[It's] as good as it could be with what it looked like."

Flaherty said the Padres will update Machado's injury timeline Monday after his swelling diminished and he receives treatment. Machado is hitting a career-best .328 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs through 66 games this season.

Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela retired Jurickson Profar and Jake Cronenworth in the first two at-bats of the game. Machado then stepped in to face the right-handed pitcher.

He worked a 2-1 count and smacked Senzatela's fourth offering for a dribbler back to the pitcher. Senzatela ran off the mound and threw the ball to first base. First baseman C.J. Cron caught the toss and kept his foot on the bag for the final out of the inning.

Machado used his left foot to tag the base just after the throw arrived. That same foot rolled off the bag and onto its side as Machado crossed the bag. He then fell to the ground and grabbed the ankle. Padres trainers assisted the veteran infielder, who did not return to the game.

Rockies right fielder Randal Grichuk smacked a three-run homer in the victory. Catcher Elias Diaz also homered and drove in three runs in the victory. Cron went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Padres infielder Austin Nola hit a two-run homer in the loss. Starting pitcher Blake Snell allowed five hits and five runs over 4 2/3 innings to drop to 0-4 this season.

Senzatela allowed six hits and one run over six innings to improve to 3-3 in 2022. Sunday's loss, which capped a three-game sweep, was the Padres' 10th-consecutive setback at Coors Field.

The Padres (41-27) will host the Arizona Diamondbacks (32-36) at 9:40 p.m. EDT Monday at Petco Park in San Diego. The Rockies (30-37) will face the Miami Marlins (29-35) at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday at loanDepot park in Miami.

