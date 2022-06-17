Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon to undergo season-ending wrist surgery

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon, shown Aug. 24, 2020, reaggravated a previous wrist injury during Tuesday's game against the L.A. Dodgers. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will have surgery to address a right wrist injury and miss the remainder of the season, the team announced Friday. Rendon reaggravated a previous wrist injury during Tuesday's game against the L.A. Dodgers and hasn't played for the Angels since. Advertisement

"Anthony Rendon will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right wrist early next week," the team said in a statement. "Additional information will be provided as appropriate."

The Angels initially considered Rendon day to day and held him out of the lineup against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday and Thursday. Instead, the All-Star infielder will have another season cut short due to injury.

Rendon has played in just 155 of the Angels' 384 games during the first three seasons of the seven-year, $245 million contract that he signed before the 2020 campaign. He was limited to 58 games last season because of groin, knee, hamstring and hip ailments.

The 32-year-old Rendon had a career-low .228 batting average with five home runs and 24 RBIs over 45 games this season. He batted .240 with six homers and 34 RBIs in 2021.

Rendon's best MLB season came in 2019 with the Washington Nationals, when he was selected as an All-Star and led the National League with 126 RBIs and 44 doubles while recording a career-high .319 batting average.

In 1,071 career games with the Nationals and Angels, Rendon has compiled a .285 batting average with 156 home runs and 635 RBIs.