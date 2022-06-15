Trending
MLB
June 15, 2022 / 9:25 AM

NFL WR Golden Tate switches to baseball, hits RBI double in first at-bat

By Alex Butler
Longtime NFL wide receiver Golden Tate hit an RBI double in his first at-bat of a West Coast League game Tuesday in Port Angeles, Wash. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Free agent NFL wide receiver Golden Tate, who recently announced he would start a baseball career, went 2 for 4 and recorded an RBI double in his first game with the West Coast League's Port Angeles Lefties.

Tate started in center field in the Lefties' 5-2 win over the Bend Elks on Tuesday at Civic Field in Port Angeles, Wash.

The Lefties announced June 6 that they acquired a "former Seahawk to play center field." They revealed Tate as that player Tuesday afternoon.

The West Coast League is a summer wooden-bat league, which features college-eligible student-athletes. Tate spent two years at Notre Dame, and has two years of college eligibility.

RELATED NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman joins Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast crew

"I am extremely thankful to the West Coast League and the Port Angeles Lefties for allowing me to join their league," Tate said in a news release when his signing was announced.

Tate recorded his RBI double in his first at-bat. The Elks earned a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Lefties second baseman Kemet Brown reached base on an error to lead off the bottom of the inning.

Tate then stepped up to the plate for the Lefties' second at-bat. The longtime Seattle Seahawks wide receiver hit a 2-0 pitch from Elks starter Kaden Miller to right field, which brought in Brown. Tate slid safely into second.

RELATED Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowl RB with Cowboys, dies at 84

Tate scored on an RBI single two at-bats later. He recorded a single and stole a base in the second inning. He failed to reach base in his final two plate appearances.

Tate, 33, totaled 388 yards and two scores on 35 catches in 12 games last season for the New York Giants. The 2014 Pro Bowl selection spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks. He also spent time with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

The second-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft also was selected twice in MLB Drafts, but opted to play football.

RELATED Raiders, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agree to $32M contract extension

The Arizona Diamondbacks picked Tate in the 42nd round in 2007 from Pope John Paul II High School in Hendersonville, Tenn. The San Francisco Giants selected Tate in the 50th round in 2010 out of Notre Dame.

Tate split time while playing football at Notre Dame as an outfielder for the Fighting Irish baseball team.

The Lefties (6-7) will face the Elks (6-3) in the second game of the series at 6:35 p.m. local time Wednesday in Port Angeles.

