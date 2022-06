Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, shown May 6, 2021, suffered the injury during Monday's 9-5 win over the Washington Nationals. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves placed star second baseman Ozzie Albies on the 60-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured left foot. Albies suffered the injury on an awkward swing during the fifth inning of Monday night's 9-5 win over the Washington Nationals. As the ball left the bat, the All-Star infielder attempted to exit the batter's box, but he immediately collapsed to the ground in pain. Advertisement

The 25-year-old Albies then sat up and looked down at his injured foot. He eventually made his way to the dugout and hopped down the stairs into the Braves' clubhouse with the help of trainers and teammates.

Ozzie Albies exits tonight's game after suffering an apparent injury on this swing. pic.twitter.com/Bj17gdDbed— Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 14, 2022

Veteran backup Orlando Arcia replaced Albies at second base against the Nationals. Albies was 0-for-2 with a run scored and a walk at the time of his injury. Arcia singled in his first at-bat.

"Hate it for Ozzie. Hate it for us," Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters. "He'll be fine. He's young, he'll heal quick. Like I said, I just hate it for the kid because he loves to play baseball and he's such a big part of our club. It's a chance for somebody else to do something good."

The Braves selected infielder Phil Gosselin to the Major League roster to fill Albies' spot.

Albies, a two-time MLB All-Star selection and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, has a .244 batting average with eight home runs and 33 RBIs over 62 games this season.