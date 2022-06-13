Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg returning to injured list

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg, shown April 13, 2021, experienced discomfort after his bullpen session Saturday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg is returning to the injured list, the team announced. Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters that Strasburg experienced discomfort after throwing a bullpen session Saturday, and the pitcher underwent an MRI on Monday. The team was still awaiting results when Martinez announced the update before the series opener against the Atlanta Braves. Advertisement

Strasburg was scheduled to start Tuesday night against the Braves after making his season debut last week.

"We were hoping it was just something that would go away. It didn't," Martinez said Monday. "We don't know if this is the same issue or not yet, but we'll know more as soon as we get the MRI and the doctors read the image.

"But it stinks, because he was all excited to be back. But hopefully it's just a minor setback."

The 33-year-old Strasburg conceded seven runs, eight hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins in his debut. The right-hander also struck out five and hit a batter while having an average fastball velocity of just 91.9 mph.

"He said he felt good after the game," Martinez said. "He said [his] legs felt fatigued, which was normal. But other than that, he said he felt fine."

Before that start against the Marlins, Strasburg -- a three-time All-Star selection and 2019 World Series MVP -- hadn't pitched in a MLB game since last June. He spent most of the time recovering from surgery on July 28 to address thoracic outlet syndrome.

The Nationals signed Strasburg to a seven-year, $245 million extension in December 2019. Due to injuries, however, he has made just eight Major League starts since signing that contract. He has gone 1-4 with a 6.89 ERA in those games.

Strasburg, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, has a 113-62 record and 3.24 ERA in his MLB career.