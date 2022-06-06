Advertisement
MLB
June 6, 2022 / 9:04 AM

Several Rays pitchers opt out of Pride Night rainbow logos in 'faith-based' decision

By Alex Butler
Several Rays pitchers opt out of Pride Night rainbow logos in 'faith-based' decision
Members of the Tampa Bay Rays spoke about some players' decision not to wear rainbow insignias on their jerseys and hats for Pride Night before their game Saturday in St. Petersburg, Fla. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Several Tampa Bay Rays pitchers cited their religious beliefs as the reason for a decision to opt out of wearing rainbow logos on their hats and uniforms as part of the franchise's recent Pride Night celebration.

The majority of Rays players sported the apparel on their jersey sleeves and hats for a game against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Advertisement

Left-handed pitchers Brooks Raley and Jalen Beeks were the only two players who participated in the game -- a 6-5 loss -- who didn't wear the apparel. Fellow pitchers Jason Adam, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson also didn't wear rainbow insignias.

"A lot of it comes down to faith, to like a faith-based decision," Adam, who was chosen as a player spokesman, told reporters. "So it's a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here.

Advertisement

"But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it's just a lifestyle that maybe -- not that they look down on anybody or think differently -- it's just that maybe we don't want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who's encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior.

"It's not judgmental. It's not looking down. It's just what we believe the lifestyle he's encouraged us to live, for our good, not to withhold. But again, we love these men and women, we care about them, and we want them to feel safe and welcome here."

Adam also took to Twitter after the game to defend the decision. He said it was never his intention to "shame anyone."

Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters in his postgame news conference that the decision did not create division the clubhouse.

"First and foremost, I think the organization has done a really good thing to have Pride Nights supporting our gay community to come out and have a nice night at the ballpark," Cash said.

Advertisement

"Impressed that our players have had those conversations and we want to support our players that choose to wear or choose not to wear to the best of our capabilities."

Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, who wore the customized apparel, told the Tampa Bay Times that he couldn't "speak for everyone," but he wanted fans to feel welcome.

"We just want everyone to feel welcomed and included and cheer us on," Kiermaier said. "No matter what your views on anything are."

Former MLB outfielder Preston Wilson and St. Louis Cardinals star pitcher Jack Flaherty were among those who criticized the player opt-outs on social media. Flaherty called the move an "absolute joke."

Rays president Matt Silverman also spoke about the matter Sunday in an interview with the New York Times. He said he was "proud of the conversations" the team had surrounding the event.

Advertisement

"I'm proud of the fact we did this and so many of our players chose to wear the logo," Silverman said. "I'm also proud of the conversations we had during the run-up to this night and in the aftermath. That's a really good byproduct of this: to be able to actually have these conversations is really valuable and rare."

Nearly 20,000 fans attended Sunday's game in St. Petersburg. Members of the LGBTQ community participated in pregame activities. Fans also were given mini LGBTQ flags.

The Rays will host the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Tropicana Field. Saturday marked the Rays' 16th annual Pride Night celebration.

Read More

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros agree on 6-year, $115M contract extension Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi amid 22-29 start Albert Pujols leads Cardinals past Padres with walk-off RBI in extras

Latest Headlines

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros agree on 6-year, $115M contract extension
MLB // 2 days ago
Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros agree on 6-year, $115M contract extension
June 3 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros are signing star slugger Yordan Alvarez to a massive contract extension.
Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi amid 22-29 start
MLB // 2 days ago
Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi amid 22-29 start
June 3 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi amid a 22-29 start to the 2022 season, the team announced Friday. Bench coach Rob Thomson will assume the role of interim manager.
Trevino, Carpenter help Yankees crush Angels
MLB // 5 days ago
Trevino, Carpenter help Yankees crush Angels
June 1 (UPI) -- Catcher Jose Trevino logged three hits and two RBIs to lead the New York Yankees to a 9-1 thrashing of the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium. Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery allowed just four hits in the win.
Albert Pujols leads Cardinals past Padres with walk-off RBI in extras
MLB // 5 days ago
Albert Pujols leads Cardinals past Padres with walk-off RBI in extras
June 1 (UPI) -- Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols gave the St. Louis Cardinals their latest win with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning against the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium.
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez smacks MLB season-long 496-foot homer
MLB // 5 days ago
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez smacks MLB season-long 496-foot homer
May 31 (UPI) -- Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez stood near home plate as he watched a second-inning swing result in the longest home run of the 2022 MLB season during a loss to the Colorado Rockies.
MLB reprimands teams for 'unacceptable' accommodations for women employees
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB reprimands teams for 'unacceptable' accommodations for women employees
MIAMI, May 27 (UPI) -- Several MLB teams "fall embarrassingly below" standards, create an "untenable working environment for women" and deprive women of "equal access to participate" in the game, MLB said in a memo obtained Friday by UPI.
Yankees, Rays use social media to share U.S. gun violence stats during game
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees, Rays use social media to share U.S. gun violence stats during game
May 27 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays collaborated during their game Thursday night to use their social media accounts to raise awareness about gun violence in the United States.
New York Yankees sign former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter
MLB // 1 week ago
New York Yankees sign former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter
May 26 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees signed former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter to a one-year Major League contract Thursday, the team announced.
Yankees' Donaldson apologizes to White Sox's Anderson, Jackie Robinson's family for remark
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees' Donaldson apologizes to White Sox's Anderson, Jackie Robinson's family for remark
May 26 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson, who was recently suspended for what MLB called a "disrespectful" comment he made to Tim Anderson, apologized Thursday to the Chicago White Sox star and Jackie Robinson's family.
Torres, Trevino sneak Yankees past Orioles for MLB-best 30th win
MLB // 1 week ago
Torres, Trevino sneak Yankees past Orioles for MLB-best 30th win
May 25 (UPI) -- Veteran infielder Gleyber Torres homered twice and the New York Yankees became the first MLB team to reach 30 wins this season with a 7-6 extra-innings victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rafael Nadal defeats Casper Ruud, wins 14th French Open title
Rafael Nadal defeats Casper Ruud, wins 14th French Open title
Notre Dame includes 'daughters' in update to famous fight song
Notre Dame includes 'daughters' in update to famous fight song
Dustin Johnson leads field for first Saudi-backed LIV Golf series event
Dustin Johnson leads field for first Saudi-backed LIV Golf series event
NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, Warriors crush Celtics to even series
NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, Warriors crush Celtics to even series
Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff in final for second French Open title
Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff in final for second French Open title
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement