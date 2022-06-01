Trending
June 1, 2022 / 8:40 AM

Trevino, Carpenter help Yankees crush Angels

By Alex Butler
New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Carpenter hits a two-run home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Catcher Jose Trevino logged three hits and two RBIs to lead the New York Yankees to a 9-1 thrashing of the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium. Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery allowed just four hits and one run in the win.

Third baseman D.J. LeMahieu and designated hitter Matt Carpenter also drove in two runs apiece in the lopsided victory Tuesday in New York. Carpenter and Trevino also homered.

"I'm most proud of just getting the win," Trevino told the YES Network. "Especially with coming off an off day. Sometimes teams come off a little sluggish. It didn't look like that for us."

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Yankees (34-15), who still own MLB's best record. The Angels (27-23) are on a six-game losing streak.

"They really came out swinging and gave me an early lead," Montgomery said of the Yankees' hitters. "They put together a lot of good at-bats. It was a really good outing."

The Yankees jumped on the Angels early. Angels starter Noah Syndergaard forced LaMahieu to ground out to lead off the bottom of the first.

Syndergaard then walked center fielder Aaron Judge. Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo followed with a double to right, which plated Judge. Torres followed with another double, which brought in Rizzo for a 2-0 lead.

Yankees left fielder Miguel Andujar singled to center field in the next at-bat, which brought Carpenter to the plate. Carpenter fell behind 1-2 in the count. He then smacked an 84.6-mph Syndergaard slider to right field for a 356-foot, two-run homer.

LeMahieu drove in the Yankees' fifth run with an RBI double in the bottom of the second. He made the score 6-0 when he drove in another run with a fielder's choice in the bottom of the sixth. Judge plated Yankees right fielder Joey Gallo with an RBI sacrifice fly in the same inning.

Second baseman Luis Renfigo homered to left field in the top of the seventh for the Angels' lone run. Trevino answered with a 379-foot, two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth for the final runs of the game.

Syndergaard allowed seven hits and five runs in 2 1/3 innings to drop to 4-3 this season. First baseman Jared Walsh went 2 for 4 for the Angels. Angels star Mike Trout went 0 for 4 in the loss.

The Yankees host the Angels at 7:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

MLB reprimands teams for 'unacceptable' accommodations for women employees

