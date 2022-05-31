Marlins' Jesus Sanchez smacks MLB season-long 496-foot homer

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored in a loss to the Colorado Rockies on Monday in Denver. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez stood near home plate as he watched a second-inning swing result in the longest home run of the 2022 MLB season during a loss to the Colorado Rockies. Sanchez's 496-foot homer gave the Marlins a 1-0 lead in what turned out to be a 7-1 setback Monday at Coors Field in Denver. The solo shot traveled 114.7 mph off his bat, according to Statcast. Advertisement

"You'll hit some, but not very many like that," Marlins manager Don Mattingly told reporters. "I'd like to see a picture from where that ball landed.

"It probably looks like it's two blocks away."

The Marlins and Rockies failed to score in the first inning. Rockies starter Ryan Feltner then started the second with strikeouts of Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar and right fielder Avisail Garcia.

Sanchez settled into the box for the next at-bat against the right-handed pitcher. Feltner tossed a curveball out of the strike zone to start the exchange. He then worked the count even at 2-2. He tossed in an 84.8-mph slider for his final offering to the Marlins outfielder.

Advertisement

Sanchez swiped his bat through the zone and made contact with the inside offering. The ball sped off the field and cruised over a wall at the top of the third deck in right field.

The blast was the deepest ever hit by a left-handed batter, and second-longest overall, at Coors Field. New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit a 504-foot homer in 2016 at the same stadium. Sanchez's smack was estimated to be 24 feet longer than Mike Trout's homer from April 14. The Los Angeles Angels outfielder previously held the mark for the longest home run in 2022.

Marlins starter Pablo Lopez allowed just three hits over six shutout innings and was not on the record for a decision.

Pinch hitter Yonathan Daza gave the Rockies a 3-1 lead with an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh. Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon plated another run with an RBI single in the same inning.

Shortstop Garrett Hampson added a two-run triple in the bottom of the eighth. Daza drove in the final run of the game with an RBI sacrifice fly in the next at-bat.

Advertisement

Feltner allowed four hits and one run over seven innings to move to 1-1 this season. Hampson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs in the victory. Marlins designated hitter Garret Cooper went 2 for 4 in the loss.

The Rockies (22-26) host the Marlins (19-27) in the second game of the series at 8:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Coors Field.