Trending
Advertisement
MLB
May 31, 2022 / 9:42 AM

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez smacks MLB season-long 496-foot homer

By Alex Butler
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez smacks MLB season-long 496-foot homer
Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored in a loss to the Colorado Rockies on Monday in Denver. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez stood near home plate as he watched a second-inning swing result in the longest home run of the 2022 MLB season during a loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Sanchez's 496-foot homer gave the Marlins a 1-0 lead in what turned out to be a 7-1 setback Monday at Coors Field in Denver. The solo shot traveled 114.7 mph off his bat, according to Statcast.

Advertisement

"You'll hit some, but not very many like that," Marlins manager Don Mattingly told reporters. "I'd like to see a picture from where that ball landed.

"It probably looks like it's two blocks away."

The Marlins and Rockies failed to score in the first inning. Rockies starter Ryan Feltner then started the second with strikeouts of Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar and right fielder Avisail Garcia.

Sanchez settled into the box for the next at-bat against the right-handed pitcher. Feltner tossed a curveball out of the strike zone to start the exchange. He then worked the count even at 2-2. He tossed in an 84.8-mph slider for his final offering to the Marlins outfielder.

Advertisement

Sanchez swiped his bat through the zone and made contact with the inside offering. The ball sped off the field and cruised over a wall at the top of the third deck in right field.

RELATED New York Yankees sign former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter

The blast was the deepest ever hit by a left-handed batter, and second-longest overall, at Coors Field. New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit a 504-foot homer in 2016 at the same stadium. Sanchez's smack was estimated to be 24 feet longer than Mike Trout's homer from April 14. The Los Angeles Angels outfielder previously held the mark for the longest home run in 2022.

Marlins starter Pablo Lopez allowed just three hits over six shutout innings and was not on the record for a decision.

Pinch hitter Yonathan Daza gave the Rockies a 3-1 lead with an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh. Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon plated another run with an RBI single in the same inning.

RELATED Yankees' Donaldson apologizes to White Sox's Anderson, Jackie Robinson's family for remark

Shortstop Garrett Hampson added a two-run triple in the bottom of the eighth. Daza drove in the final run of the game with an RBI sacrifice fly in the next at-bat.

Advertisement

Feltner allowed four hits and one run over seven innings to move to 1-1 this season. Hampson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs in the victory. Marlins designated hitter Garret Cooper went 2 for 4 in the loss.

The Rockies (22-26) host the Marlins (19-27) in the second game of the series at 8:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Coors Field.

Read More

MLB reprimands teams for 'unacceptable' accommodations for women employees

Latest Headlines

MLB reprimands teams for 'unacceptable' accommodations for women employees
MLB // 3 days ago
MLB reprimands teams for 'unacceptable' accommodations for women employees
MIAMI, May 27 (UPI) -- Several MLB teams "fall embarrassingly below" standards, create an "untenable working environment for women" and deprive women of "equal access to participate" in the game, MLB said in a memo obtained Friday by UPI.
Yankees, Rays use social media to share U.S. gun violence stats during game
MLB // 4 days ago
Yankees, Rays use social media to share U.S. gun violence stats during game
May 27 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays collaborated during their game Thursday night to use their social media accounts to raise awareness about gun violence in the United States.
New York Yankees sign former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter
MLB // 4 days ago
New York Yankees sign former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter
May 26 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees signed former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter to a one-year Major League contract Thursday, the team announced.
Yankees' Donaldson apologizes to White Sox's Anderson, Jackie Robinson's family for remark
MLB // 4 days ago
Yankees' Donaldson apologizes to White Sox's Anderson, Jackie Robinson's family for remark
May 26 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson, who was recently suspended for what MLB called a "disrespectful" comment he made to Tim Anderson, apologized Thursday to the Chicago White Sox star and Jackie Robinson's family.
Torres, Trevino sneak Yankees past Orioles for MLB-best 30th win
MLB // 6 days ago
Torres, Trevino sneak Yankees past Orioles for MLB-best 30th win
May 25 (UPI) -- Veteran infielder Gleyber Torres homered twice and the New York Yankees became the first MLB team to reach 30 wins this season with a 7-6 extra-innings victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals
MLB // 6 days ago
Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals
May 25 (UPI) -- Catcher Danny Jansen homered twice and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ended a long-ball drought to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a lopsided victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis.
Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
MLB // 6 days ago
Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
May 24 (UPI) -- A Cincinnati Reds fan attempted to catch a foul ball during the team's loss to the Chicago Cubs, but his beer did most of the work, as the souvenir landed in the cup placed directly in front of him.
Cardinals' Goldschmidt hits walk-off grand slam in 10th to beat Blue Jays
MLB // 1 week ago
Cardinals' Goldschmidt hits walk-off grand slam in 10th to beat Blue Jays
May 24 (UPI) -- All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt punctuated a late-game rally with a walk-off grand slam in extra innings Monday night to lead the St. Louis Cardinals past the Toronto Blue Jays in dramatic fashion.
New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson suspended one game for 'Jackie' comment
MLB // 1 week ago
New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson suspended one game for 'Jackie' comment
May 23 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball suspended New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson one game for making "inappropriate comments" to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson during a game over the weekend.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, nears Alex Rodriguez on all-time list
MLB // 1 week ago
Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, nears Alex Rodriguez on all-time list
May 23 (UPI) -- Albert Pujols hit two home runs in an 18-4 St. Louis Cardinals blowout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The duo of dingers brings the future Hall of Famer to within 13 homers of Alex Rodriguez for fourth in MLB history.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash at 25
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash at 25
French Open: Begu fined, not disqualified, for hitting boy with thrown racket
French Open: Begu fined, not disqualified, for hitting boy with thrown racket
Celtics hold off Heat rally, advance to NBA Finals
Celtics hold off Heat rally, advance to NBA Finals
Stanley Cup playoffs: Rangers rock Hurricanes, advance to ECF
Stanley Cup playoffs: Rangers rock Hurricanes, advance to ECF
New Patriots assistant Joe Judge working with QB Mac Jones, playcaller undecided
New Patriots assistant Joe Judge working with QB Mac Jones, playcaller undecided
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement