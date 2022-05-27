Trending
May 27, 2022 / 5:36 AM

Yankees, Rays use social media to share U.S. gun violence stats during game

By Darryl Coote
Yankees, Rays use social media to share U.S. gun violence stats during game
New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. pitched during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night when the two teams used their social media accounts to share information about the impact of gun violence. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays used their social media accounts during their game Thursday night to raise awareness about gun violence in the United States following a series of mass shootings including one that resulted in more than 20 people killed at a Texas school earlier this week.

"In lieu of game coverage and in collaboration with the Tampa Bay Rays, we will be using our channels to offer facts about the impacts of gun violence," the New York Yankees tweeted.

During the game in which the Yankees won 7-2 in St. Petersburg, Fla., the two teams used their Twitter accounts to broadcast stats and information concerning gun violence, including citations.

"This cannot become normal," the Tampa Bay Rays tweeted. "We cannot become numb. We cannot look the other way. We all know, if nothing changes, nothing changes."

The collaboration was held in the wake of 19 students and two teachers being shot to death Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and after 10 people were killed at a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store May 10 in a shooting that is being investigated as a hate crime.

"The most recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde have shaken us to the core," the Tampa Bay Rays said, adding that it has made a $50,000 donation to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, which is the largest gun violence prevention organization in the United States.

RELATED Yankees' Donaldson apologizes to White Sox's Anderson, Jackie Robinson's family for remark

The Yankees and the Rays are the latest in the sports world to use their fame to call for an end to gun violence.

Steve Kerr, coach for the Golden State Warriors, told reporters during his pregame news conference on Tuesday after the Texas school shooting to demand change.

"When are we going to do something?" An emotional Kerr yelled. "I'm so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families out there. I'm so tired of the moments of silence. Enough."

RELATED Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd

