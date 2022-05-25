Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals

1/5

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rounds the bases hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Catcher Danny Jansen homered twice and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ended a long-ball drought to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a lopsided victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis. Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman allowed just four hits over six shutout innings in the 8-1 triumph Tuesday in St. Louis. He also tossed eight strikeouts. Advertisement

"If I tell you that I didn't enjoy it, I would be lying to you guys," Guerrero told reporters. "When you hit a homer, you're going to enjoy it.

"But also, I feel very good that I'm getting there now. My contact is there. I'm feeling good."

Advertisement

Jansen homered in the fourth and seventh innings. Guerrero's sixth-inning blast was his first home run over his last 16 games and his second this month. He led the MLB with 48 homers in 2021.

The Blue Jays started the season 13-6, but lost 9 of 12 games midway through May. They are now winners in five of their last eight.

Blue Jays right-fielder Teoscar Hernandez brought in the first run Tuesday with a first-inning RBI single. Jansen increased the Blue Jays lead in the top of the fourth. Designated hitter Alejandro Kirk and third baseman Matt Chapman led off the inning with a single and a walk, respectively.

Jansen earned a 2-0 lead in the count against Cardinals starter Jordan Hicks. The right-handed pitcher then worked the count full. He issued an 85.2-mph slider for his final offering. Jansen hacked the high-and-inside heave to left field for a 408-foot, three-run homer.

Danny delivers pic.twitter.com/qdJ3qDqovM— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 25, 2022

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer pushed the lead to five runs with an RBI triple in the top of the sixth. Infielder Santiago Espinal plated Springer with an RBI sacrifice fly in the next at-bat, which brought Guerrero to the plate.

Advertisement

The All-Star slugger earned a 3-0 lead in the count. Cardinals relief pitcher Drew VerHagen tossed a sinker high in the zone for his final offering to Guerrero.

Guerrero sent that pitch to left center field for a 438-foot solo homer.

Jansen led off the top of the seventh with his fifth homer of the season. That solo shot off VerHagen traveled an estimated 427 feet to left center field. The ball sped 106 mph off Jansen's bat and hovered 107 feet above the field, according to Statcast.

Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan hit an RBI single in the top of the inning for the final run of the game.

Jansen went 2 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Guerrero went 2 for 4 with an RBI, a run scored, a walk and a strikeout. Kirk and shortstop Bo Bichette also logged two hits apiece for the Blue Jays.

Hicks allowed four hits, four runs and issued five walks over three innings to drop to 1-4 this season. Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt went 2 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout in the loss.

Advertisement

The Cardinals (24-19) host the Milwaukee Brewers (27-16) at 7:45 p.m. EDT Thursday at Busch Stadium. The Blue Jays (23-20) battle the Los Angeles Angels (27-17) at 9:38 p.m. EDT Thursday at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.