Torres, Trevino sneak Yankees past Orioles for MLB-best 30th win

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino hits a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium in New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Veteran infielder Gleyber Torres homered twice and the New York Yankees became the first MLB team to reach 30 wins this season with a 7-6 extra-innings victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo and catcher Jose Trevino also went deep in the 7-6 win Tuesday at Yankee Stadium in New York. Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery allowed four hits and two runs over six innings, but was not on record for a decision. Advertisement

"It was a really exciting win for us," Torres told reporters. "It was a really good game. Both teams are really good. ... I'm getting better. I'm feeling good. Those homers put our team in position to wake up."

Trevino went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, a walk and a run scored to help the Yankees (30-13) end a three-game losing streak.

"He means so much to those guys, in such a short time in that room," manager Aaron Boone said of Trevino. "I'm just really happy for him. He's been so instrumental in us being where we are at this point in the season."

Rizzo, Trevino and Torres each hit solo homers early on and the Yankees carried a 3-0 lead into the top of the fifth.

Second baseman Rougned Odor then put the Orioles on the board with an RBI ground out. Orioles left fielder Austin Hayes smacked a solo homer to lead off the top of the seventh to cut the deficit to one run.

Odor added a three-run homer in the same inning to give the Orioles a 5-3 lead.

The Yankees tied the score in the bottom half of the seventh. Torres hit a 385-foot solo shot off Orioles relief pitcher Bruce Zimmerman in the second at-bat of the half-inning. Trevino tied the score at 5-5 with an RBI single four at-bats later.

Neither team scored over the next two innings, which prompted extra innings. The Yankees and Orioles also each stranded runners in the 10th, which kept the score tied.

Hayes brought in another go-ahead run for the Orioles with an RBI ground out in the top of the 11th. Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Trevino then played heroes for the Yankees in the bottom of the inning.

Torres started the inning on second base. Yankees left fielder Miguel Andujar hit a fly out to right field to start the half-inning. That out allowed Torres to move to third.

Orioles relief pitcher Bryan Baker then settled in against Kiner-Falefa. The Yankees shortstop singled to center field to plate Torres, which tied the score.

Baker allowed a single to third baseman Marwin Gonzalez three pitches later. Trevino followed with a game-winning RBI single. The Yankees catcher fell behind 1-2 in the count. He smacked Baker's fourth offering to left field, which plated Kiner-Falefa and gave the Yankees their league-best 30th win.

Zimmerman allowed six hits and four runs of 6 1/3 innings, but did not earn a decision for the Orioles. Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle logged a team-best two hits in the loss.

The Yankees host the Orioles (18-26) in the final game of the series at 7:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.