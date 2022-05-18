Red Sox fan catches two home runs in same inning

Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi allowed five home runs in the second inning of a loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday in Boston. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- A Boston Red Sox fan suffered through a blowout loss, but went home with a couple of souvenirs, as he caught two home run balls in the same inning at Fenway Park in Boston. The fan accomplished the rare feat in the second inning of the Red Sox's 13-4 setback to the Houston Astros on Tuesday in Boston. He was seated in the first row, atop Fenway Park's famed "Green Monster" wall in left field. Advertisement

Third baseman Rafael Devers gave the Red Sox a short-lived 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the bottom of the first. The Astros responded with five home runs in the top of the second.

Left fielder Yordan Alvarez and right fielder Kyle Tucker smacked the first two long balls of the inning. Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena followed in the next at-bat.

Pena took a called strike on the first pitch of his exchange with Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi. He hit the next pitch to left field for a 411-foot solo homer. The blast carried just 55 feet above the field and traveled 111 mph off Pena's bat, according to Statcast.

The ball dipped, hit the front wall of the Green Monster and ricocheted off other surfaces. The lucky fan then caught the ball off a final bounce, as it appeared to be headed back onto the field. The man then handed it to a fan he was sitting with.

Astros designated hitter Michael Brantley hit a three-run homer to right field four at-bats later. Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel added two more runs to the lead three at-bats after Brantley's bomb.

Gurriel was down 0-2 in the count in his at-bat against Eovaldi. He sent the third offering of that exchange to left field for a 381-foot homer. That two-run shot traveled 100 mph off his bat. The ball carried 95 feet above the field en route to the Green Monster.

The lucky fan reached up with both hands while two other men attempted to catch the ball, but he was in a better position to make the snag for his second souvenir. He waved his hand to shake off the pain from the impact and then posed for photos with the baseballs.

Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez hit a 401-foot, two-run homer back to left field in the bottom of the third, but that ball was out of the fan's reach.

Tucker returned to the plate and hit a grand slam for the Astros in the top of the fourth. The Red Sox plated the game's final run on an RBI ground out from catcher Kevin Plawecki in the bottom of the fifth.

Tucker went 2 for 5 with six RBIs in the win. Brantley, Alvarez, Gurriel and Pena also recorded two hits apiece for the Astros. Devers and Martinez each logged three hits for the Red Sox.

Eovaldi allowed eight hits and nine runs over 1 2/3 innings to drop to 1-2 this season. He also became just the third pitcher in MLB history to allow at least five home runs in the same inning.

Former Blue Jays pitcher Chase Anderson and former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Michael Blazek also allowed five homers in a single inning in 2020 and 2017, respectively.

The Red Sox (14-22) will host the Astros (24-13) in the final game of the series at 6:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Fenway Park.