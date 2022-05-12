Brewers' Christian Yelich ties MLB record with third career cycle vs. Reds

1/5

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich went 4 for 5 in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in Cincinnati. FIle Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- SuperVeteran outfielder Christian Yelich tied an MLB record with his third-career cycle in a Milwaukee Brewers loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The two-time All-Star went 4 for 5 with three RBIs in the 14-11 setback Wednesday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. He increased his season average from .234 to .259 with the single, double, triple and home run performance. Advertisement

"A lot of things have to happen to hit for the cycle," Yelich told reporters. "It's hard enough to get four hits in a major league game and have them be the right kind. There is an element of luck, but it's still pretty cool."

Yelich also recorded his first two career cycles against the Reds in a 20-day span in 2018. He is the first player in MLB history to hit for the cycle three times against the same franchise.

Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong doubled off Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez's first pitch of the game. Gutierrez then struck out shortstop Willy Adames, which brought Yelich to the plate for his first at-bat.

Yelich, who was slotted into the designated hitter role, smashed a ground-rule double to right center field. That hit traveled 99.8 mph off his bat and went an estimated 372 feet, according to Statcast.

Gutierrez then struck out first baseman Rowdy Tellez to end the inning. Designated hitter Tyler Stephenson gave the Reds a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the bottom of the first.

Right fielder Tyler Naquin hit a three-run triple later in the inning for a 4-0 edge. Stephenson returned to the plate in the bottom of the second and hit a three-run double to push the lead to seven runs.

Yelich returned to the plate for his second at-bat in the top of the third. He settled in against Gutierrez with two runners on base. Gutierrez missed the strike zone with his first three pitches of that exchange. He then made the count 1-3 with a changeup for a called strike.

Yelich sent Gutierrez's final offering to left field for a 372-foot, three-run homer.

Brewers right fielder Hunter Renfroe hit a 339-foot solo homer in the next inning to cut deeper into the deficit. Yelich then returned to the plate for his third at-bat of the night, which resulted in a single to center field and left him just a triple short of the cycle.

Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer answered with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth to push the lead to 8-4. Neither team scored for the next two innings. Yelich flew out to center field in his fourth at-bat in the top of the seventh.

Renfroe hit his second home run of the game in the top of the eighth to trim the lead to three runs, but the Reds responded with six runs in the bottom of the same frame. The offensive outburst included a three-run homer from first baseman Colin Moran.

The Reds took the 14-5 lead into the ninth. Left fielder Jace Pederson hit a solo homer for the Brewers to lead off the inning. Pinch hitter Mike Brosseau hit a two-run shot two at-bats later, which brought Yelich to the plate for his final at-bat.

The Brewers star hit the first pitch of that exchange to right field. The ball rolled alongside the right foul line and into the outfield corner. Yelich sprinted to first base, rounded second and went into third while standing up to complete the rare MLB feat.

Tellez singled in the next at-bat to bring Yelich in from third. Brewers third baseman Luis Urias and catcher Omar Narvaez recorded RBI doubles later in the inning to cut the deficit to three runs.

Reds relief pitcher Joel Kuhnel then forced groundouts from center fielder Lorenzo Cain and Pederson to end the game.

Wong, Renfroe and Narvaez collected two hits apiece in the loss. Stephenson and outfielders Tommy Pham and T.J. Friedl each logged three hits for the Reds.

Stephenson went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored in the victory. Moran and Naquin each went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Yelich is one of six players in MLB history to hit for the cycle five times. He joined a group that also includes Trea Turner, Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman, John Reilly and Bob Meusel.

The Reds (7-24) will face the Pittsburgh Pirates (13-17) in the first game of another National League Central division series at 6:35 p.m. EDT Thursday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Brewers (20-12) will battle the Miami Marlins (14-17) at 6:40 p.m. EDT Friday at loanDepot park in Miami.