Trending
Advertisement
MLB
May 12, 2022 / 9:59 AM

Brewers' Christian Yelich ties MLB record with third career cycle vs. Reds

By Alex Butler
1/5
Brewers' Christian Yelich ties MLB record with third career cycle vs. Reds
Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich went 4 for 5 in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in Cincinnati. FIle Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- SuperVeteran outfielder Christian Yelich tied an MLB record with his third-career cycle in a Milwaukee Brewers loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

The two-time All-Star went 4 for 5 with three RBIs in the 14-11 setback Wednesday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. He increased his season average from .234 to .259 with the single, double, triple and home run performance.

Advertisement

"A lot of things have to happen to hit for the cycle," Yelich told reporters. "It's hard enough to get four hits in a major league game and have them be the right kind. There is an element of luck, but it's still pretty cool."

Yelich also recorded his first two career cycles against the Reds in a 20-day span in 2018. He is the first player in MLB history to hit for the cycle three times against the same franchise.

Advertisement
RELATED Cleveland Guardians-Chicago White Sox game postponed due to COVID-19

Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong doubled off Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez's first pitch of the game. Gutierrez then struck out shortstop Willy Adames, which brought Yelich to the plate for his first at-bat.

Yelich, who was slotted into the designated hitter role, smashed a ground-rule double to right center field. That hit traveled 99.8 mph off his bat and went an estimated 372 feet, according to Statcast.

Gutierrez then struck out first baseman Rowdy Tellez to end the inning. Designated hitter Tyler Stephenson gave the Reds a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the bottom of the first.

RELATED Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter vs. Rays

Right fielder Tyler Naquin hit a three-run triple later in the inning for a 4-0 edge. Stephenson returned to the plate in the bottom of the second and hit a three-run double to push the lead to seven runs.

Yelich returned to the plate for his second at-bat in the top of the third. He settled in against Gutierrez with two runners on base. Gutierrez missed the strike zone with his first three pitches of that exchange. He then made the count 1-3 with a changeup for a called strike.

Yelich sent Gutierrez's final offering to left field for a 372-foot, three-run homer.

Advertisement
RELATED Starling Marte, MLB-best Mets stage 7-run ninth to rally past Phillies

Brewers right fielder Hunter Renfroe hit a 339-foot solo homer in the next inning to cut deeper into the deficit. Yelich then returned to the plate for his third at-bat of the night, which resulted in a single to center field and left him just a triple short of the cycle.

Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer answered with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth to push the lead to 8-4. Neither team scored for the next two innings. Yelich flew out to center field in his fourth at-bat in the top of the seventh.

Renfroe hit his second home run of the game in the top of the eighth to trim the lead to three runs, but the Reds responded with six runs in the bottom of the same frame. The offensive outburst included a three-run homer from first baseman Colin Moran.

The Reds took the 14-5 lead into the ninth. Left fielder Jace Pederson hit a solo homer for the Brewers to lead off the inning. Pinch hitter Mike Brosseau hit a two-run shot two at-bats later, which brought Yelich to the plate for his final at-bat.

The Brewers star hit the first pitch of that exchange to right field. The ball rolled alongside the right foul line and into the outfield corner. Yelich sprinted to first base, rounded second and went into third while standing up to complete the rare MLB feat.

Advertisement

Tellez singled in the next at-bat to bring Yelich in from third. Brewers third baseman Luis Urias and catcher Omar Narvaez recorded RBI doubles later in the inning to cut the deficit to three runs.

Reds relief pitcher Joel Kuhnel then forced groundouts from center fielder Lorenzo Cain and Pederson to end the game.

Wong, Renfroe and Narvaez collected two hits apiece in the loss. Stephenson and outfielders Tommy Pham and T.J. Friedl each logged three hits for the Reds.

Stephenson went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored in the victory. Moran and Naquin each went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Yelich is one of six players in MLB history to hit for the cycle five times. He joined a group that also includes Trea Turner, Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman, John Reilly and Bob Meusel.

The Reds (7-24) will face the Pittsburgh Pirates (13-17) in the first game of another National League Central division series at 6:35 p.m. EDT Thursday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Brewers (20-12) will battle the Miami Marlins (14-17) at 6:40 p.m. EDT Friday at loanDepot park in Miami.

Latest Headlines

Cleveland Guardians-Chicago White Sox game postponed due to COVID-19
MLB // 15 hours ago
Cleveland Guardians-Chicago White Sox game postponed due to COVID-19
May 11 (UPI) -- Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 test results within the Guardians organization.
Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter vs. Rays
MLB // 1 day ago
Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter vs. Rays
May 11 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels rookie pitcher Reid Detmers became the youngest player to throw a no-hitter in more than 15 years when he completed the feat in a 12-0 blowout of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Starling Marte, MLB-best Mets stage 7-run ninth to rally past Phillies
MLB // 6 days ago
Starling Marte, MLB-best Mets stage 7-run ninth to rally past Phillies
May 6 (UPI) -- Veteran outfielder Starling Marte smashed a deep RBI double to left field for the go-ahead run to cap off a seven-run rally, leading the New York Mets in a dramatic comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Diamondbacks' Bumgarner ejected after stare-down, heated exchange with umpire
MLB // 1 week ago
Diamondbacks' Bumgarner ejected after stare-down, heated exchange with umpire
MIAMI, May 4 (UPI) -- Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner was restrained and eventually ejected for arguing with an umpire after he pitched one inning in an 8-7 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in Miami.
Goldschmidt homer, Matz pitching help Cardinals beat Royals
MLB // 1 week ago
Goldschmidt homer, Matz pitching help Cardinals beat Royals
May 3 (UPI) -- Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run and pitcher Steven Matz allowed just four hits over six shutout innings to guide the St. Louis Cardinals to a narrow win over the Kansas City Royals.
Mets' Francisco Lindor turns double play vs. Phillies during live interview
MLB // 1 week ago
Mets' Francisco Lindor turns double play vs. Phillies during live interview
May 2 (UPI) -- Star shortstop Francisco Lindor stopped mid-sentence during a live TV interview to field a ball and turn a double play during the New York Mets' recent win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLB bars Trevor Bauer for 2 years for domestic violence policy violation
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB bars Trevor Bauer for 2 years for domestic violence policy violation
April 29 (UPI) -- MLB suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for two full seasons on Friday for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, commissioner Rob Manfred announced.
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Genesis Cabrera suspended for benches-clearing brawl
MLB // 1 week ago
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Genesis Cabrera suspended for benches-clearing brawl
April 28 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado and pitcher Genesis Cabrera each received suspensions for their roles in the benches-clearing brawl that occurred Wednesday at Busch Stadium against the New York Mets.
Braves promote Ronald Acuna Jr. to active roster after minors assignment
MLB // 1 week ago
Braves promote Ronald Acuna Jr. to active roster after minors assignment
April 28 (UPI) -- All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is headed back to the Atlanta Braves active roster, ending his injury rehabilitation assignment in the minor leagues, the Braves announced Thursday.
Dominic Smith infield single helps Mets score 5 in 9th, stun Cardinals
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Dominic Smith infield single helps Mets score 5 in 9th, stun Cardinals
April 26 (UPI) -- The New York Mets were down by two and on their final out -- and then staged an unlikely rally to beat the St. Louis Cardinals, giving a dramatic start to their three-game series at Busch Stadium.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cleveland Guardians-Chicago White Sox game postponed due to COVID-19
Cleveland Guardians-Chicago White Sox game postponed due to COVID-19
Kickball player banned from Tinder for using app to recruit teammates
Kickball player banned from Tinder for using app to recruit teammates
NBA great Bob Lanier, who starred for Pistons, Bucks, dies at 73
NBA great Bob Lanier, who starred for Pistons, Bucks, dies at 73
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic officially named NBA MVP
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic officially named NBA MVP
Ex-Jags kicker Josh Lambo sues team, alleges 'physical battery' by Urban Meyer
Ex-Jags kicker Josh Lambo sues team, alleges 'physical battery' by Urban Meyer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement