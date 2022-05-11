Trending
MLB
May 11, 2022 / 7:40 PM

Cleveland Guardians-Chicago White Sox game postponed due to COVID-19

By Connor Grott
Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox was postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Guardians organization. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 test results within the Guardians organization.

The matchup between the clubs was postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing, according to the team. MLB is expected to provide a rescheduling update when it becomes available.

Earlier Wednesday, it was announced that Guardians manager Terry Francona would be sidelined indefinitely after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The 63-year-old manager wasn't showing any symptoms.

Francona missed most of the past two seasons because of a variety of health problems.

In addition to Francona, the team said bench coach DeMarlo Hale and a few other members of the Guardians' traveling party tested positive for COVID-19. Francona and Hale likely won't be with the club for its three-game series at Target Field in Minnesota this weekend.

Wednesday's Guardians-White Sox matchup was the first game postponed this season because of COVID-19 issues after Major League Baseball pushed back just nine of 2,429 games last season. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, 45 games out of 900 were postponed due to the virus.

It remains possible that Cleveland could play in its next game Friday against the Minnesota Twins, but the Guardians likely would need to bring in coaches from their Minor League system.

As of Wednesday evening, the Guardians planned to keep their rotation in order for this weekend. Aaron Civale -- who was supposed to pitch Wednesday -- is now set to start against the Twins on Friday, followed by Shane Bieber on Saturday and Triston McKenzie on Sunday.

