Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter vs. Rays

May 11 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels rookie pitcher Reid Detmers became the youngest player to throw a no-hitter in more than 15 years when he completed the feat in a 12-0 blowout of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Detmers, 22, issued one walk and two strikeouts in his 108-pitch effort Tuesday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. He threw 67 pitches for strikes and lowered his season ERA from 5.32 to 3.77.

"It's something I've dreamed of ever since I was a little kid," Detmers told reporters. "I didn't think it would ever happen."

All-Star outfielder Mike Trout hit two home runs in the lopsided win. Third baseman Anthony Rendon and catcher Chad Wallach also homered in the victory. Trout, first baseman Jared Walsh and shortstop Andrew Velazquez collected three hits apiece for the Angels.

Detmers retired the first 15 batters he faced in order. Rendon gave the Angels a 1-0 lead with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first. Walsh plated Trout with an RBI single in the same frame.

Velazquez hit an RBI double and left fielder Brandon Marsh followed with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second. Trout then came to the plate and swatted a 425-foot homer to center field, which pushed the Angels lead to five runs.

Wallach added to the lead in the bottom of the third with a 411-foot, three-run shot to left. Trout then returned to the plate in the bottom of the eighth for his second homer of the night.

The three-time American League MVP stepped into the box with Marsh on first base. He proceeded to hit the first pitch of the exchange to center field for a 421-foot, two-run homer. Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani doubled three pitches later.

Rendon followed with a 411-foot, two-run homer to right center field for the final runs of the game.

Anthony Rendon with a lefty homer!! This game is MADNESS. pic.twitter.com/MXW56xuKgs— MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2022

Trout went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a walk in the victory. Rendon and Wallach each went 1 for 5 with three RBIs. Rays starter Corey Kluber allowed 11 hits and eight runs over three innings to drop to 1-2 this season. Infielder Taylor Walls was the only player to reach base for the Rays. He took a seven-pitch walk to lead off the top of the sixth.

Detmers is the youngest pitcher to throw a no-hitter since 2006, when Anibal Sanchez also threw one at 22 for the Florida Marlins.

The Angels (21-11) host the Rays (18-13) in the final game of the series at 7:07 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Angel Stadium.