Trending
Advertisement
MLB
May 11, 2022 / 8:10 AM

Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter vs. Rays

By Alex Butler

May 11 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels rookie pitcher Reid Detmers became the youngest player to throw a no-hitter in more than 15 years when he completed the feat in a 12-0 blowout of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Detmers, 22, issued one walk and two strikeouts in his 108-pitch effort Tuesday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. He threw 67 pitches for strikes and lowered his season ERA from 5.32 to 3.77.

Advertisement

"It's something I've dreamed of ever since I was a little kid," Detmers told reporters. "I didn't think it would ever happen."

All-Star outfielder Mike Trout hit two home runs in the lopsided win. Third baseman Anthony Rendon and catcher Chad Wallach also homered in the victory. Trout, first baseman Jared Walsh and shortstop Andrew Velazquez collected three hits apiece for the Angels.

RELATED Diamondbacks' Bumgarner ejected after stare-down, heated exchange with umpire

Detmers retired the first 15 batters he faced in order. Rendon gave the Angels a 1-0 lead with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first. Walsh plated Trout with an RBI single in the same frame.

Advertisement

Velazquez hit an RBI double and left fielder Brandon Marsh followed with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second. Trout then came to the plate and swatted a 425-foot homer to center field, which pushed the Angels lead to five runs.

RELATED MLB bars Trevor Bauer for 2 years for domestic violence policy violation

Wallach added to the lead in the bottom of the third with a 411-foot, three-run shot to left. Trout then returned to the plate in the bottom of the eighth for his second homer of the night.

The three-time American League MVP stepped into the box with Marsh on first base. He proceeded to hit the first pitch of the exchange to center field for a 421-foot, two-run homer. Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani doubled three pitches later.

Rendon followed with a 411-foot, two-run homer to right center field for the final runs of the game.

Trout went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a walk in the victory. Rendon and Wallach each went 1 for 5 with three RBIs. Rays starter Corey Kluber allowed 11 hits and eight runs over three innings to drop to 1-2 this season. Infielder Taylor Walls was the only player to reach base for the Rays. He took a seven-pitch walk to lead off the top of the sixth.

Advertisement

Detmers is the youngest pitcher to throw a no-hitter since 2006, when Anibal Sanchez also threw one at 22 for the Florida Marlins.

The Angels (21-11) host the Rays (18-13) in the final game of the series at 7:07 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Angel Stadium.

Latest Headlines

Starling Marte, MLB-best Mets stage 7-run ninth to rally past Phillies
MLB // 5 days ago
Starling Marte, MLB-best Mets stage 7-run ninth to rally past Phillies
May 6 (UPI) -- Veteran outfielder Starling Marte smashed a deep RBI double to left field for the go-ahead run to cap off a seven-run rally, leading the New York Mets in a dramatic comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Diamondbacks' Bumgarner ejected after stare-down, heated exchange with umpire
MLB // 6 days ago
Diamondbacks' Bumgarner ejected after stare-down, heated exchange with umpire
MIAMI, May 4 (UPI) -- Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner was restrained and eventually ejected for arguing with an umpire after he pitched one inning in an 8-7 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in Miami.
Goldschmidt homer, Matz pitching help Cardinals beat Royals
MLB // 1 week ago
Goldschmidt homer, Matz pitching help Cardinals beat Royals
May 3 (UPI) -- Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run and pitcher Steven Matz allowed just four hits over six shutout innings to guide the St. Louis Cardinals to a narrow win over the Kansas City Royals.
Mets' Francisco Lindor turns double play vs. Phillies during live interview
MLB // 1 week ago
Mets' Francisco Lindor turns double play vs. Phillies during live interview
May 2 (UPI) -- Star shortstop Francisco Lindor stopped mid-sentence during a live TV interview to field a ball and turn a double play during the New York Mets' recent win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLB bars Trevor Bauer for 2 years for domestic violence policy violation
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB bars Trevor Bauer for 2 years for domestic violence policy violation
April 29 (UPI) -- MLB suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for two full seasons on Friday for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, commissioner Rob Manfred announced.
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Genesis Cabrera suspended for benches-clearing brawl
MLB // 1 week ago
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Genesis Cabrera suspended for benches-clearing brawl
April 28 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado and pitcher Genesis Cabrera each received suspensions for their roles in the benches-clearing brawl that occurred Wednesday at Busch Stadium against the New York Mets.
Braves promote Ronald Acuna Jr. to active roster after minors assignment
MLB // 1 week ago
Braves promote Ronald Acuna Jr. to active roster after minors assignment
April 28 (UPI) -- All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is headed back to the Atlanta Braves active roster, ending his injury rehabilitation assignment in the minor leagues, the Braves announced Thursday.
Dominic Smith infield single helps Mets score 5 in 9th, stun Cardinals
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Dominic Smith infield single helps Mets score 5 in 9th, stun Cardinals
April 26 (UPI) -- The New York Mets were down by two and on their final out -- and then staged an unlikely rally to beat the St. Louis Cardinals, giving a dramatic start to their three-game series at Busch Stadium.
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber erupts on umpire Angel Hernandez, gets ejected
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber erupts on umpire Angel Hernandez, gets ejected
April 25 (UPI) -- Outfielder Kyle Schwarber slammed his bat and helmet to the ground and screamed at umpire Angel Hernandez, resulting in a rapid ejection in the ninth inning of a Philadelphia Phillies loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Twins' Byron Buxton hits longest recorded walk-off homer vs. White Sox
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Twins' Byron Buxton hits longest recorded walk-off homer vs. White Sox
April 25 (UPI) -- Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton belted a fastball into the second deck for a three-run home run, which beat the Chicago White Sox and set a new mark for the longest recorded walk-off homer in MLB history.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Curry, Warriors edge Grizzlies without Kerr, take 3-1 series lead
Curry, Warriors edge Grizzlies without Kerr, take 3-1 series lead
Tennis legend Chris Evert completes chemotherapy for ovarian cancer
Tennis legend Chris Evert completes chemotherapy for ovarian cancer
Miami Grand Prix sets Formula 1 viewership record
Miami Grand Prix sets Formula 1 viewership record
Crosby, Penguins score five goals in second, take 3-1 series lead on Rangers
Crosby, Penguins score five goals in second, take 3-1 series lead on Rangers
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to be awarded NBA's MVP for second-consecutive season
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to be awarded NBA's MVP for second-consecutive season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement