Starling Marte, MLB-best Mets stage 7-run ninth to rally past Phillies

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte totaled a team-high three hits in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Veteran outfielder Starling Marte smashed a deep RBI double to left field for the go-ahead run to cap off a seven-run rally, leading the New York Mets in a dramatic comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. Marte went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the 8-7 triumph Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. Center fielder Brandon Nimmo and shortstop Francisco Lindor also drove in two runs apiece for the Mets. Advertisement

"I knew they were trying to shut us down," Lindor told reporters. "I saw that and I was like 'alright boys, let's do this. This is gonna be special.' And it happened."

The Mets (19-9) sit atop the National League East and own MLB's best record. The Phillies are on a four-game losing streak.

All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper drove in the first run of a four-run first to give the Phillies an early edge. The Phillies added another run in the second before Harper and fellow outfielder Nick Castellanos each hit solo homers in the fourth for a 7-0 advantage.

Marte smacked a 380-foot solo shot off Phillies starter Aaron Nola for the first Mets run in the sixth, but they still trailed 7-1 to start the ninth.

Marte led off the final inning with a single off Phillies relief pitcher James Norwood. Lindor then settled into the batter's box. The Mets infielder hit the first pitch of that exchange to right center field for a 421-foot, two-run homer.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso doubled two pitches later. Norwood then retired Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar, which brought second baseman Jeff McNeil to the plate. McNeil singled, which sent Alonso to third. Mets left fielder Mark Canha then plated Alonso with another single.

Phillies relief pitcher Corey Knebel struck out Mets designated hitter Dominic Smith in the next at-bat. Pinch hitter D.J. Davis followed with an RBI double to left to cut the deficit to 7-5.

Nimmo then walked to the plate for the ninth Mets at-bat of the half-inning. He smacked a two-run single to center field to tie the score.

Knebel fired just one pitch in Marte's second at-bat of the inning. The right-handed pitcher tossed the up-in-the-zone offering right over the plate.

Marte smashed the pitch for a 383-foot double off the left field wall. The double, which traveled 98.5 mph, according to Statcast, plated Nimmo for what proved to be the game-winning run.

Knebel retired Lindor in the next at-bat for the final out of the half-inning.

Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz retired Roman Quinn, J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins in order to end the game and earned his sixth save of the season. Knebel allowed four hits and three runs in 2/3 of an inning. He was given a loss and a blown save.

Alonso and McNeil recorded two hits apiece in the victory. Mets starter Taijuan Walker allowed nine hits and seven runs over four innings, but was not on record for a decision.

Nola allowed just three hits and one run over seven innings for the Phillies. Second baseman Jean Segura went 3 for 4 with an RBI in the loss. Harper, center fielder Odubel Herrera and third baseman Alec Bohm each recorded two hits in the loss.

The Phillies (11-15) host the Mets in the second game of the four-game series at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Citizens Bank Park.