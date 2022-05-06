Trending
Advertisement
MLB
May 6, 2022 / 8:51 AM

Starling Marte, MLB-best Mets stage 7-run ninth to rally past Phillies

By Alex Butler
1/5
Starling Marte, MLB-best Mets stage 7-run ninth to rally past Phillies
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte totaled a team-high three hits in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Veteran outfielder Starling Marte smashed a deep RBI double to left field for the go-ahead run to cap off a seven-run rally, leading the New York Mets in a dramatic comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia.

Marte went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the 8-7 triumph Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. Center fielder Brandon Nimmo and shortstop Francisco Lindor also drove in two runs apiece for the Mets.

Advertisement

"I knew they were trying to shut us down," Lindor told reporters. "I saw that and I was like 'alright boys, let's do this. This is gonna be special.' And it happened."

The Mets (19-9) sit atop the National League East and own MLB's best record. The Phillies are on a four-game losing streak.

Advertisement
RELATED Kentucky Derby; NBA, NHL playoffs; Miami F1 race stack weekend sports schedule

All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper drove in the first run of a four-run first to give the Phillies an early edge. The Phillies added another run in the second before Harper and fellow outfielder Nick Castellanos each hit solo homers in the fourth for a 7-0 advantage.

Marte smacked a 380-foot solo shot off Phillies starter Aaron Nola for the first Mets run in the sixth, but they still trailed 7-1 to start the ninth.

Marte led off the final inning with a single off Phillies relief pitcher James Norwood. Lindor then settled into the batter's box. The Mets infielder hit the first pitch of that exchange to right center field for a 421-foot, two-run homer.

RELATED Diamondbacks' Bumgarner ejected after stare-down, heated exchange with umpire

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso doubled two pitches later. Norwood then retired Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar, which brought second baseman Jeff McNeil to the plate. McNeil singled, which sent Alonso to third. Mets left fielder Mark Canha then plated Alonso with another single.

Phillies relief pitcher Corey Knebel struck out Mets designated hitter Dominic Smith in the next at-bat. Pinch hitter D.J. Davis followed with an RBI double to left to cut the deficit to 7-5.

Advertisement

Nimmo then walked to the plate for the ninth Mets at-bat of the half-inning. He smacked a two-run single to center field to tie the score.

RELATED MLB bars Trevor Bauer for 2 years for domestic violence policy violation

Knebel fired just one pitch in Marte's second at-bat of the inning. The right-handed pitcher tossed the up-in-the-zone offering right over the plate.

Marte smashed the pitch for a 383-foot double off the left field wall. The double, which traveled 98.5 mph, according to Statcast, plated Nimmo for what proved to be the game-winning run.

Knebel retired Lindor in the next at-bat for the final out of the half-inning.

Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz retired Roman Quinn, J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins in order to end the game and earned his sixth save of the season. Knebel allowed four hits and three runs in 2/3 of an inning. He was given a loss and a blown save.

Alonso and McNeil recorded two hits apiece in the victory. Mets starter Taijuan Walker allowed nine hits and seven runs over four innings, but was not on record for a decision.

Nola allowed just three hits and one run over seven innings for the Phillies. Second baseman Jean Segura went 3 for 4 with an RBI in the loss. Harper, center fielder Odubel Herrera and third baseman Alec Bohm each recorded two hits in the loss.

Advertisement

The Phillies (11-15) host the Mets in the second game of the four-game series at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

Latest Headlines

Diamondbacks' Bumgarner ejected after stare-down, heated exchange with umpire
MLB // 1 day ago
Diamondbacks' Bumgarner ejected after stare-down, heated exchange with umpire
MIAMI, May 4 (UPI) -- Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner was restrained and eventually ejected for arguing with an umpire after he pitched one inning in an 8-7 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in Miami.
Goldschmidt homer, Matz pitching help Cardinals beat Royals
MLB // 3 days ago
Goldschmidt homer, Matz pitching help Cardinals beat Royals
May 3 (UPI) -- Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run and pitcher Steven Matz allowed just four hits over six shutout innings to guide the St. Louis Cardinals to a narrow win over the Kansas City Royals.
Mets' Francisco Lindor turns double play vs. Phillies during live interview
MLB // 4 days ago
Mets' Francisco Lindor turns double play vs. Phillies during live interview
May 2 (UPI) -- Star shortstop Francisco Lindor stopped mid-sentence during a live TV interview to field a ball and turn a double play during the New York Mets' recent win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLB bars Trevor Bauer for 2 years for domestic violence policy violation
MLB // 6 days ago
MLB bars Trevor Bauer for 2 years for domestic violence policy violation
April 29 (UPI) -- MLB suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for two full seasons on Friday for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, commissioner Rob Manfred announced.
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Genesis Cabrera suspended for benches-clearing brawl
MLB // 1 week ago
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Genesis Cabrera suspended for benches-clearing brawl
April 28 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado and pitcher Genesis Cabrera each received suspensions for their roles in the benches-clearing brawl that occurred Wednesday at Busch Stadium against the New York Mets.
Braves promote Ronald Acuna Jr. to active roster after minors assignment
MLB // 1 week ago
Braves promote Ronald Acuna Jr. to active roster after minors assignment
April 28 (UPI) -- All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is headed back to the Atlanta Braves active roster, ending his injury rehabilitation assignment in the minor leagues, the Braves announced Thursday.
Dominic Smith infield single helps Mets score 5 in 9th, stun Cardinals
MLB // 1 week ago
Dominic Smith infield single helps Mets score 5 in 9th, stun Cardinals
April 26 (UPI) -- The New York Mets were down by two and on their final out -- and then staged an unlikely rally to beat the St. Louis Cardinals, giving a dramatic start to their three-game series at Busch Stadium.
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber erupts on umpire Angel Hernandez, gets ejected
MLB // 1 week ago
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber erupts on umpire Angel Hernandez, gets ejected
April 25 (UPI) -- Outfielder Kyle Schwarber slammed his bat and helmet to the ground and screamed at umpire Angel Hernandez, resulting in a rapid ejection in the ninth inning of a Philadelphia Phillies loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Twins' Byron Buxton hits longest recorded walk-off homer vs. White Sox
MLB // 1 week ago
Twins' Byron Buxton hits longest recorded walk-off homer vs. White Sox
April 25 (UPI) -- Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton belted a fastball into the second deck for a three-run home run, which beat the Chicago White Sox and set a new mark for the longest recorded walk-off homer in MLB history.
Yankee fans throw trash at Cleveland Guardians after New York's 5-4 victory
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankee fans throw trash at Cleveland Guardians after New York's 5-4 victory
April 23 (UPI) -- Fans of the New York Yankees threw cans, bottles and trash at Cleveland Guardian outfielders in the moments after players Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres scored last-minute runs and lifted the Yankees to a 5-4 vict
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Rain could change the odds for Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Rain could change the odds for Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby: Pace makes the race, but only if fortune smiles
Kentucky Derby: Pace makes the race, but only if fortune smiles
Los Angeles Chargers sign veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy
Los Angeles Chargers sign veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks suspended for Game 3 vs. Warriors after flagrant foul
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks suspended for Game 3 vs. Warriors after flagrant foul
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement