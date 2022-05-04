News Alert
May 4, 2022 / 2:20 PM

Diamondbacks' Bumgarner ejected after stare-down, heated exchange with umpire

By Alex Butler
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner was ejected between the first and second inning of a game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in Miami. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, May 4 (UPI) -- Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner was restrained by teammates and coaches and eventually ejected for arguing with an umpire after he pitched one inning against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in Miami.

The sequence occurred between the first and second innings at loanDeport park.

Marlins third baseman Jon Berti hit a 385-foot home run to left field to lead off the bottom of the first. Bumgarner went on to retire the next three hitters.

First base umpire Dan Bellino then checked Bumgarner's left pitching hand for substances on his way off the field. Another umpire checked the hand of Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez, per MLB protocol.

RELATED MLB bars Trevor Bauer for 2 years for domestic violence policy violation

Bumgarner and the Bellino then exchanged words, with their faces just inches apart. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and Bumgarner's teammates stepped in between the argument.

Bumgarner then became more animated and attempted to fight through those holding him back to get the Bellino.

He was then ejected and replaced by relief pitcher Corbin Martin.

RELATED Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Genesis Cabrera suspended for benches-clearing brawl

The Marlins scored two more runs in the bottom of the second.

Diamondbacks third baseman Sergio Alcantara cut the deficit to one run with a two-run triple in the top of the fourth. Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo tied the score with an RBI single in the next at-bat.

Center fielder Daulton Varsho followed with a 416-foot, two-run homer for the final scores of the Diamondbacks' five-run inning.

RELATED Twins' Byron Buxton hits longest recorded walk-off homer vs. White Sox

The Diamondbacks took a 5-3 lead into the top of the fifth.

Bumgarner threw seven of his 13 pitches for strikes. He allowed one hit, one run and did not issue a walk.

The four-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion and former World Series MVP entered the game with a 1-1 record and 1.17 ERA through five starts.

