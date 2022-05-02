Mets' Francisco Lindor turns double play vs. Phillies during live interview

1/5

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor went 1 for 4 with two runs scored in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday in Queens, N.Y. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Star shortstop Francisco Lindor stopped mid-sentence during a live TV interview to field a ball and turn a double play during the New York Mets' recent win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The impressive sequence occurred in the top of the third inning of the 10-6 triumph Sunday at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. Advertisement

Lindor wore an earpiece microphone, stood in the infield and spoke with ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast crew throughout the inning. He even shared the team's fielding strategies for the Phillies hitters, specifically for double plays.

The Mets led 3-0 when Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera started the inning with a ground out. Phillies second baseman Jean Segura followed with a single to left field. Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins stepped up to the plate for the final at-bat of the half-inning.

Hoskins worked a 3-2 count against Mets pitcher Max Scherzer during the final sequence.

Lindor was responding to a question when Hoskins smacked a 95-mph fastball through the infield. Lindor stopped talking, took a knee, gloved the ball and flipped it to second base for the second out of the inning.

Mets second baseman Luis Guillorme caught the ball, stepped on the base and fired another throw to first to retire Hoskins for the final out.

"See how I blocked that ball?" Lindor told the broadcast crew.

The ball Lindor fielded traveled 102.9 mph off Hoskins' bat, according to Statcast. Lindor also spoke to the broadcast crew in the bottom half of the inning, while he was on deck and after he struck out.

"He got me twice," Lindor said of Phillies starter Zach Eflin.

Veteran left fielder Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer in the next inning to give the Phillies a 3-2 lead. Mets first baseman Dominic Smith followed with an RBI double to tie the score in the bottom of the fourth.

Lindor added another Mets run when he scored on a passed ball in the fifth. Smith smacked a two-run single in the same frame for a 6-3 Mets lead.

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper hit his fourth homer of the season in the sixth to make the score 6-4, but the Mets added three runs in the seventh and another in the eight for a six-run lead.

Phillies shortstop Johan Camargo brought in the final runs of the night with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth.

Lindor went 1 for 4 with two runs scored and two strikeouts in the win. Smith went 4 for 4 with three RBIs. Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil also totaled four hits in the win.

Schwarber went 3 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs for the Phillies.

Scherzer allowed five hits, four runs, three homers and a walk over six innings. He also totaled nine strikeouts to move to 4-0 this season.

The Mets (16-7) won two out of three games in the National League East division series. They host the Atlanta Braves (10-13) in a four-game division series that starts at 7:10 p.m. EDT Monday at Citi Field.

The Phillies (11-12) host the Texas Rangers (8-14) in the first meeting of a two-game series at 6:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.