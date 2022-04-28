Trending
MLB
April 28, 2022 / 10:28 PM

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Genesis Cabrera suspended for benches-clearing brawl

By Connor Grott
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, shown April 9, 2022, is appealing his suspension and started Thursday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado and pitcher Genesis Cabrera each received suspensions for their roles in the benches-clearing brawl that occurred Wednesday at Busch Stadium against the New York Mets.

In a statement released Thursday, MLB said Arenado was given a two-game suspension for "contributing to the incitement of the incident," while Cabrera was issued a one-game ban "for his actions during the incident." Both players also were fined an undisclosed amount.

Arenado is appealing his suspension and started Thursday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cabrera served his suspension Thursday.

During Wednesday's game, Cabrera hit Mets hitter J.D. Davis with a pitch in the top of the eighth inning. It marked the MLB-leading 19th hit by pitch for the Mets this season, and it came one day after the Cardinals hit three Mets batters with pitches.

The Mets appeared to retaliate a half-inning later when Arenado came to the plate. New York reliever Yoan Lopez zipped a 94-mph fastball near Arenado's head, causing the third baseman to yell for Lopez to "do it again."

The benches and bullpens then cleared, and the teams pushed and shoved near home plate. Arenado was ejected for charging the mound, crew chief Mark Wegner said, but Lopez remained in the game.

In addition to Arenado and Cabrera getting disciplined, Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty and Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker were fined for joining the melee while being on the injured list.

