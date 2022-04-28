Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Genesis Cabrera suspended for benches-clearing brawl

April 28 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado and pitcher Genesis Cabrera each received suspensions for their roles in the benches-clearing brawl that occurred Wednesday at Busch Stadium against the New York Mets.
In a statement released Thursday, MLB said Arenado was given a two-game suspension for "contributing to the incitement of the incident," while Cabrera was issued a one-game ban "for his actions during the incident." Both players also were fined an undisclosed amount.