Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will return to the team's active roster for the first time since his July ACL tear. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is headed back to the Atlanta Braves active roster, ending his injury rehabilitation assignment in the minor leagues, the Braves announced Thursday. The Braves also reinstated Acuna from the 10-day injured list, which means he is immediately eligible to play. Outfielder Alex Dickerson was designated for minor league assignment to make room for Acuna on the Braves roster. Advertisement

Acuna tore the ACL in his right knee in July and missed the rest of the regular-season and the franchise's World Series title run. His initial projected return date was May 6.

Acuna hit .368 in 19 at-bats in six games this season for the Gwinnett Stripers, the Braves' Triple-A affiliate. He went 2 for 5 in the Stripers' 8-2 win over the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday in Lawrenceville, Ga.

The 2018 National League Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star hit .283 with 24 homers and 52 RBIs in 82 games last season. Acuna hit .280 with 41 homers, 101 RBIs and totaled National League highs with 37 steals and 127 runs scored in 156 games over his last 162-game campaign in 2019.

The Braves (8-11) host the Chicago Cubs (8-10) in the final matchup of a three-game series at 7:20 p.m. EDT Thursday at Truist Park in Atlanta.