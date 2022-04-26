Trending
Advertisement
MLB
April 26, 2022 / 8:55 AM

Dominic Smith infield single helps Mets score 5 in 9th, stun Cardinals

By Alex Butler
1/5
Dominic Smith infield single helps Mets score 5 in 9th, stun Cardinals
New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil celebrates as he slides past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner for the winning run Monday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- The New York Mets were down by two and on their final out -- and then staged an unlikely rally to beat the St. Louis Cardinals, giving a dramatic start to their three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Pinch hitter Dominic Smith brought in the go-ahead score with a two-run, infield single in the 5-2 win Monday in St. Louis.

Advertisement

"I feel like this shows the identity of our team," Smith told reporters. "We are a resilient team. I feel like we are in it until the last pitch of the game.

"It showed our DNA and what we are about."

RELATED Twins' Byron Buxton hits longest recorded walk-off homer vs. White Sox

Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo also drove in two runs. Mets pitcher Max Scherzer allowed just two hits and totaled 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings, but was not on record for a decision.

The game was tied 0-0 to start the eighth. The Cardinals then got on the scoreboard when left fielder Tyler O'Neill smacked a two-run single to left field. Mets relief pitcher Trevor May, who replaced Scherzer to start the inning, then retired Nolan Arenado and Corey Dickerson to take the game into the ninth.

Advertisement

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso flew out to center field to start the final frame. Third baseman Eduardo Escobar followed with a single. Mets designated hitter Robinson Cano picked up the second out of the inning with a fly ball to left field.

RELATED Cardinals rely on Albert Pujols' lessons in slugger's final season

Escobar advanced to second base on a defensive interference call. Mets left fielder Mark Canha singled in the next at-bat. Escobar also scored on the play due to an Arenado throwing error. Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil followed with a double to right field.

Smith came into the game as a pinch hitter for the next at-bat. He smacked a hit just behind first base, but beat the defense to the bag for an infield single. The hustle play gave the Mets a 3-2 edge.

Nimmo smacked the next pitch to right field for a 366-foot, two-run homer for the final scores of the night.

RELATED Rockies' Charlie Blackmon becomes first active MLB player to endorse sportsbook

Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz retired the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the ninth. He allowed an Andrew Knizner walk, but then struck out Harrison Bader to earn his second save this season.

Alonso, Escobar and McNeil recorded two hits apiece for the Mets. O'Neill went 1 for 4 and drove in two runs for the Cardinals. Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt went 2 for 3 in the loss.

Advertisement

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas allowed just four hits over seven scoreless innings, but was not on record for a decision.

The Cardinals (9-6) host the Mets (13-5) in the second game of the series at 7:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Busch Stadium.

Latest Headlines

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber erupts on umpire Angel Hernandez, gets ejected
MLB // 1 day ago
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber erupts on umpire Angel Hernandez, gets ejected
April 25 (UPI) -- Outfielder Kyle Schwarber slammed his bat and helmet to the ground and screamed at umpire Angel Hernandez, resulting in a rapid ejection in the ninth inning of a Philadelphia Phillies loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Twins' Byron Buxton hits longest recorded walk-off homer vs. White Sox
MLB // 1 day ago
Twins' Byron Buxton hits longest recorded walk-off homer vs. White Sox
April 25 (UPI) -- Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton belted a fastball into the second deck for a three-run home run, which beat the Chicago White Sox and set a new mark for the longest recorded walk-off homer in MLB history.
Yankee fans throw trash at Cleveland Guardians after New York's 5-4 victory
MLB // 2 days ago
Yankee fans throw trash at Cleveland Guardians after New York's 5-4 victory
April 23 (UPI) -- Fans of the New York Yankees threw cans, bottles and trash at Cleveland Guardian outfielders in the moments after players Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres scored last-minute runs and lifted the Yankees to a 5-4 vict
Cardinals rely on Albert Pujols' lessons in slugger's final season
MLB // 3 days ago
Cardinals rely on Albert Pujols' lessons in slugger's final season
MIAMI, April 22 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals players not only benefit from Albert Pujols' physical presence in the batting order, but they also rely on lessons the veteran slugger offers behind the scenes during his final MLB season.
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tests positive for COVID-19
MLB // 4 days ago
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tests positive for COVID-19
April 21 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team's upcoming three-game road trip against the Tampa Bay Rays that begins Friday.
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon becomes first active MLB player to endorse sportsbook
MLB // 5 days ago
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon becomes first active MLB player to endorse sportsbook
April 20 (UPI) -- Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon agreed to an endorsement deal with MaximBet, becoming the first active player in MLB history to sign with a sportsbook, the Colorado-based gaming operator announced Wednesday.
Royals' Salvador Perez battles vision issues, homers twice in win vs. Twins
MLB // 6 days ago
Royals' Salvador Perez battles vision issues, homers twice in win vs. Twins
April 20 (UPI) -- All-Star catcher Salvador Perez battled through vision issues to smash two home runs and led the Kansas City Royals to a comeback win over the Minnesota Twins in Kansas City, Mo.
Jimmy 'Buckets' Butler nets 45, carries Heat over Hawks in NBA playoffs
MLB // 6 days ago
Jimmy 'Buckets' Butler nets 45, carries Heat over Hawks in NBA playoffs
MIAMI, April 19 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler poured in a playoff career-high 45 points to lead the Miami Heat to a win and a 2-0 series lead on the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at FTX Arena in Miami.
San Diego Padres first MLB team to strike uniform ad deal
MLB // 6 days ago
San Diego Padres first MLB team to strike uniform ad deal
April 19 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres on Tuesday became the first MLB team to strike a sponsorship deal to feature ads on their uniforms.
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman homers in first at-bat vs. former Braves teammates
MLB // 1 week ago
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman homers in first at-bat vs. former Braves teammates
April 19 (UPI) -- New Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hit the second pitch he saw over the wall for a home run in his first-ever at-bat against his former Atlanta Braves team, sparking a 7-4 victory in Los Angeles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twins' Byron Buxton hits longest recorded walk-off homer vs. White Sox
Twins' Byron Buxton hits longest recorded walk-off homer vs. White Sox
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber erupts on umpire Angel Hernandez, gets ejected
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber erupts on umpire Angel Hernandez, gets ejected
Morello out, Pioneer of Medina in for Kentucky Derby
Morello out, Pioneer of Medina in for Kentucky Derby
Jokic, Nuggets hold off Warriors rally, playoff elimination in Game 4 win
Jokic, Nuggets hold off Warriors rally, playoff elimination in Game 4 win
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant wins NBA's Most Improved Player Award
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant wins NBA's Most Improved Player Award
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement