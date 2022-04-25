Twins' Byron Buxton hits longest recorded walk-off homer vs. White Sox

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (R) hit two home runs in a win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday in Minneapolis. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton belted a fastball into the second deck for a three-run home run, which beat the Chicago White Sox and set a new mark for the longest recorded walk-off homer in MLB history. Buxton went 2 for 5 with two homers and five RBIs in the 6-4 extra-innings win Sunday at Target Field in Minneapolis. His 469-foot long ball is the deepest game-ending blast ever measured by Statcast. Advertisement

"Right now, there's no better player in the world than him," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters. "I think he's absolutely the best player in the world when he's out there running around doing his thing."

Buxton is hitting .351 with six home runs and 11 RBIs through 10 games. His six homers are tied with Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies and Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron for the most in MLB.

The Twins and White Sox were tied at 3-3 after nine innings. White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal hit an RBI single for a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th. The Twins started the bottom half of the inning with Nick Gordon on second.

Miguel Sano popped out to start the half-inning. White Sox pitcher Liam Hendricks then walked Jose Godoy to put runners on first and second. Gordon and Godoy advanced on a wild pitch as Buxton settled into his exchange with Buxton. The Twins center fielder then earned a 3-1 lead in the count.

Hendricks finished the exchange with a high fastball over the middle of the plate. Buxton chopped his bat through the zone and sent the pitch high toward left field.

The ball traveled 112 mph, hovered 98 feet above the ground and needed just six seconds to clear the fence and land in the seats in left field.

Hendricks allowed three hits and two earned runs in 1 1/3 innings to drop to 0-2 this season. Twins right fielder Max Kepler and third baseman Gio Urshela each went 2 for 3 in the win. Shortstop Tim Anderson and third baseman Danny Mendick each homered and recorded two hits for the White Sox.

Buxton's first home run of the game came in the seventh inning. That two-run shot to right field traveled an estimated 366 feet and left the field in 4.3 seconds.

The Twins (8-8) host the Detroit Tigers (6-9) at 7:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Target Field. The White Sox (8-8) host the Kansas City Royals (5-9) at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.