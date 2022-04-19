Trending
Advertisement
MLB
April 19, 2022 / 10:21 PM

San Diego Padres first MLB team to strike uniform ad deal

By Connor Grott

April 19 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres on Tuesday became the first MLB team to strike a sponsorship deal to feature ads on their uniforms.

The Padres revealed the advertisements in a short video posted to social media. The team will wear Motorola logo patches on the sleeves of their jerseys starting next season.

Advertisement

"We are thrilled to partner with a quintessential and innovative brand like Motorola to bring cutting-edge technology, design, and performance to Petco Park," Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in a statement. "Motorola's iconic logo on our jersey is a perfect alignment with our Padres brand, and we look forward to teaming up to provide a great experience for our fans."

The endorsement deal was made possible after MLB amended a section of its rules that prohibited team uniforms from including designs related to commercial ads. That amendment was announced in the March 10 memorandum of understanding for a new collective bargaining agreement between the league and the players' association.

Advertisement

MLB opted to launch the uniform ads in the 2023 campaign. The league said it may start the helmet ads in this year's postseason.

Motorola, meanwhile, will serve as the Padres' smartphone partner and play a key role in the club's community service outreach. It remains unclear how much Motorola paid for the ad placement.

Read More

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman homers in first at-bat vs. former Braves teammates Former Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta retires after 12 seasons Red Sox pitcher among unvaccinated players missing Blue Jays series in Toronto

Latest Headlines

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman homers in first at-bat vs. former Braves teammates
MLB // 14 hours ago
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman homers in first at-bat vs. former Braves teammates
April 19 (UPI) -- New Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hit the second pitch he saw over the wall for a home run in his first-ever at-bat against his former Atlanta Braves team, sparking a 7-4 victory in Los Angeles.
Former Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta retires after 12 seasons
MLB // 1 day ago
Former Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta retires after 12 seasons
April 18 (UPI) -- Former National League Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta announced his retirement from baseball on Monday after 12 seasons.
Castellanos, Schwarber inject energy, pedigree into revamped Phillies
MLB // 4 days ago
Castellanos, Schwarber inject energy, pedigree into revamped Phillies
MIAMI, April 15 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies used off-season moves to adjust team mentality after missing the playoffs. Players say Nick Castellanos' edge and Kyle Schwarber's pedigree are among the contagions spreading in the clubhouse.
Angels' Mike Trout smacks MLB-long 472-foot homer vs. Rangers
MLB // 4 days ago
Angels' Mike Trout smacks MLB-long 472-foot homer vs. Rangers
April 15 (UPI) -- Three-time MVP Mike Trout set a new mark for MLB's longest home run of 2022 with a 472-foot blast in a Los Angeles Angels loss to the Texas Rangers.
Alcantara, Cooper lead Marlins over Phillies in home opener
MLB // 4 days ago
Alcantara, Cooper lead Marlins over Phillies in home opener
MIAMI, April 14 (UPI) -- Sandy Alcantara allowed just two runs after a sporadic start and Garret Cooper homered to spark a rally to lead the Miami Marlins over the Philadelphia Phillies in their home opener Thursday at loanDepot park in Miami.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits 3 homers, Blue Jays slug Yankees, ace Gerrit Cole
MLB // 5 days ago
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits 3 homers, Blue Jays slug Yankees, ace Gerrit Cole
April 14 (UPI) -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged three home runs, including two off ace pitcher Gerrit Cole, in a Toronto Blue Jays victory over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw pulled after seven perfect innings in win vs. Twins
MLB // 6 days ago
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw pulled after seven perfect innings in win vs. Twins
April 13 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw came close to perfection in his season debut against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.
Albert Pujols predicts, then hits his first Cardinals homer since 2011
MLB // 6 days ago
Albert Pujols predicts, then hits his first Cardinals homer since 2011
April 13 (UPI) -- Veteran designated hitter Albert Pujols told manager Oliver Marmol he would hit a homer off the first pitch he saw in a game against the Kansas City Royals -- and did just that to spark a St. Louis Cardinals victory.
Ex-Dodgers announcer Vin Scully wins Baseball Digest's Lifetime Achievement Award
MLB // 6 days ago
Ex-Dodgers announcer Vin Scully wins Baseball Digest's Lifetime Achievement Award
April 12 (UPI) -- Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully won the second Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest.
MLB: Lerner family explores sale of Washington Nationals
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB: Lerner family explores sale of Washington Nationals
April 12 (UPI) -- The Lerner family will consider selling the Washington Nationals, manager Dave Martinez confirmed to reporters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL mock draft: Seahawks trade up for QB, Bengals add playmaker
NFL mock draft: Seahawks trade up for QB, Bengals add playmaker
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman homers in first at-bat vs. former Braves teammates
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman homers in first at-bat vs. former Braves teammates
Stephen Curry scores 34 off bench, leads Warriors over Nuggets in Game 2
Stephen Curry scores 34 off bench, leads Warriors over Nuggets in Game 2
Former Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta retires after 12 seasons
Former Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta retires after 12 seasons
Jalen Bruson nets career-high 41, Mavericks even series vs. Jazz
Jalen Bruson nets career-high 41, Mavericks even series vs. Jazz
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement