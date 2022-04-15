Angels' Mike Trout smacks MLB-long 472-foot homer vs. Rangers

1/5

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout hit two home runs over his last four games.

April 15 (UPI) -- Three-time MVP Mike Trout set a new mark for MLB's longest home run of 2022 with a 472-foot blast in a Los Angeles Angels loss to the Texas Rangers. The star outfielder hit the solo shot in the top of the first inning of the 10-5 setback Thursday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Trout, who missed most of last season due to injury, homered twice in his last four games. Advertisement

"I just hope I hit my driver like that, I told him afterward," Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters, when asked about the Trout home run.

"I mean, seriously, if that was a golf ball, I'd be really happy. That went out quickly and loudly. It was so hot off the bat, absolutely."

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani struck out in the first at-bat of the game. Trout then settled in against Rangers starter Dane Dunning. Trout fouled off the first offering of the exchange. He then earned a 3-1 lead in the count. The right-handed Dunning tossed in a slider for his final offering.

Trout dropped his bat barrel through the strike zone and made contact with the low-and-outside offering. He sent the ball off the tall wall in dead center field.

The blast traveled 113 mph off Trout's bat and left the field in 5.2 seconds, according to Statcast.

Angels left fielder Brandon Marsh doubled the lead with an RBI single three at-bats later. The Rangers responded when catcher Jonah Heim smacked a 391-foot grand slam off Ohtani in the bottom of the second.

Heim gave the Rangers a 5-2 lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth. The Rangers added three more runs in the inning. They added two more runs in the fifth for a 10-2 lead.

Angels catcher Max Stassi hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth. Marsh drove in Ohtani with an RBI single in the top of the ninth for the final run of the game.

Trout went 1 for 4 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk in the loss. He is hitting .211 this season. Marsh and Stassi each went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Heim went 3 for 4 with five RBIs and three runs scored for the Rangers.

Ohtani allowed six hits and six runs over 3 2/3 innings to drop to 0-2 this season. Dunning allowed six hits and two runs in 3 2/3 innings, but was not on the record for a decision for the Rangers.

The Rangers (2-4) host the Angels (3-4) at 8:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Globe Life Field.