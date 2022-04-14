Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits 3 homers, Blue Jays slug Yankees, ace Gerrit Cole

1/5

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a league-high four homers through his first six games this season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged three home runs, including two off ace pitcher Gerrit Cole, in a Toronto Blue Jays victory over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. The All-Star first baseman went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored in the 6-4 win Wednesday in New York. His home runs traveled an estimated total distance of 1,286 feet, according to Statcast. Advertisement

"I wish it was against somebody else and I could watch it on TV and didn't see it live," said Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge told reporters. "That's the type of player he is. He can take over a game.

"It was three impressive swings. ... The guy's a game changer and he's going to be a tough opponent all year."

Judge, Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo and second baseman Gleyber Torres each homered in the loss. Guerrero was the only Blue Jays hitter with multiple hits, while four Yankees players reached base at least twice.

Cole retired the first two Blue Jays batters in order. Guerrero then stepped in to face the four-time All-Star. The Yankees ace missed the strike zone with an inside fastball with his first offering. Cole then tossed a slider right over the plate.

Guerrero belted that pitch back to dead center field. It just cleared the outfield wall for a 416-foot solo shot. The blast traveled 109 mph off his bat.

Neither team scored in the second. Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette doubled in the third at-bat of the third. Guerrero then settled in against Cole for his second at-bat. Cole again missed the zone to start the exchange. Guerrero fouled off his next pitch, a 97-mph fastball.

Cole followed with another heater, which drifted high and inside. Guerrero used his quick wrists to turn on the pitch. He sent that ball into the bullpen in left field. The two-run shot traveled 427 feet and needed just 4.7 seconds to clear the fence.

Rizzo and Judge sparked a three-run inning for the Yankees in the fifth. Blue Jays outfielder George Springer responded with an RBI single for a 4-3 lead in the seventh.

Guerrero returned for another at-bat in the top of the eighth. He hit the first pitch he saw from Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga very deep to left field for a 443-foot solo shot. That homer traveled 114 mph off his bat.

Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman drove in another run with a single later in the inning. Torres hit his first home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth for the final score.

Rizzo, Judge, third baseman D.J. LeMahieu and center fielder Aaron Hicks each went 2 for 4 in the loss. Cole allowed four hits and three runs over 5 2/3 innings, but was not on the record for a decision.

Guerrero pushed his season average to .391. He hit four home runs and recorded eight RBIs through his first six games this season.

The Blue Jays (4-2) battle the Yankees (3-3) in the final game of the series at 7:05 p.m. EDT Thursday at Yankee Stadium.