Alcantara, Cooper lead Marlins over Phillies in home opener

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara earned his first win of the season Thursday in Miami. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, April 14 (UPI) -- Sandy Alcantara allowed just two runs after a sporadic start and Garret Cooper homered to spark a rally to lead the Miami Marlins over the Philadelphia Phillies in their home opener Thursday at loanDepot park in Miami. Alcantara, the Marlins' ace, allowed seven hits and totaled five strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings in the 4-3 victory. Advertisement

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Marlins (2-4). The Phillies (3-4) are now on a three-game losing streak.

"We've lost a few games on the road, but we feel confident," Alcantara told reporters. "Now we are here at home. We have to keep competing."

The Marlins announced a paid attendance of 31,184 for their first home game of 2022, the largest crowd in Miami since the 2018 season.

The Phillies jumped on Alcantara early. Left fielder Kyle Schwarber sent the right-handed pitcher's second offering to center field for a 394-foot double.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto singled off the next pitch. Schwarber then came around to score when Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper hit a fly ball to left field.

Alcantara immediately settled down and didn't allow another run until the seventh.

"I still don't think Sandy has it rolling yet," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "He is still not quite in rhythm yet. But he did settle down. He got some big outs and did a really nice job."

The Marlins tied the game in the bottom of the fourth when Cooper smashed a 414-foot solo homer to left field.

Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez followed with a triple to center field. Third baseman Joey Wendle put the Marlins ahead later in the inning with a two-run double to left.

Sanchez added to the lead with an RBI single in the fifth.

Harper returned to the plate in the top of the seventh and attempted to spark a Phillies rally. The reigning National League MVP sent a two-run double to right field to cut the deficit to one run. Marlins relief pitcher Anthony Bass then retired Nick Castellanos to end the inning.

Fellow Marlins relievers Cole Sulser and Anthony Bender allowed three hits and no runs over the final two innings to secure the victory.

Sanchez was the only Marlins player with multiple hits. He went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Harper went 1 for 4 with three RBIs for the Phillies. Realmuto reached base five times in the loss. The Phillies catcher went 4 for 4 with a walk and a run scored.

The Marlins host the Phillies in the second game of the series at 6:40 p.m. EDT Friday at loanDepot park.