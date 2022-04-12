Trending
Advertisement
MLB
April 12, 2022 / 8:22 AM

Rays OF Brett Phillips pitches, makes 19 mph sliding catch vs. Athletics

By Alex Butler
Rays OF Brett Phillips pitches, makes 19 mph sliding catch vs. Athletics
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips (L) drew his second career pitching appearance Monday in St. Petersburg, Fla. File Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips was recently called in to pitch during a blowout loss, but provided plenty of entertainment when he ran 19 mph and made an acrobatic catch while nearly sliding into a dugout.

Phillips walked to the mound in the eighth inning of the 13-2 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Monday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. He recorded his spectacular snag in the ninth.

Advertisement

"I'm going to be honest, if I don't win Catch of the Year for pitcher, I'll be highly disappointed," Phillips told reporters.

"That's what I do best is catch baseballs. We all know that."

RELATED Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashes career-long homer vs. Rangers

The right-handed -- temporary -- pitcher allowed a single, but no runs, through his first three exchanges of the appearance. Phillips settled back in for the top of the ninth.

Advertisement

He walked first baseman Billy McKinney in his first exchange of the final frame. Athletics catcher Sean Murphy followed with a fly out to center field. Athletics right fielder Seth Brown then stepped into the box for the most entertaining sequence of Phillips' mound appearance.

Phillips earned a 1-2 lead in the count. He issued a 48.5 mph fastball for the final offering of the exchange. Brown sliced the pitch and sent the ball toward the seats between home plate and third base.

RELATED Aaron Judge rejects $213.5M extension from Yanks, won't sign pact before season

Phillips jumped off the mound and pursued the pop-up. He covered 90 feet and traveled about 19.3 mph en route to the ball, according to Statcast.

Phillips slid onto his backside just before he reached the dirt in front of the Athletics dugout. He continued his slide through the soil and snagged the ball while his glove was between his legs and his feet hit the fence in front of the dugout.

"I don't know how many pitchers we've got that can do that," Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters. "We are going to see that play on the highlight reel for the rest of the year."

Advertisement
RELATED Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. reveals rift with former teammate Freddie Freeman

Phillips unraveled after he made the catch. Left fielder Chad Pinder doubled off his next pitch. Phillips then walked designated hitter Stephen Vogt. Athletics third baseman Sheldon Neuse followed with a 398-foot grand slam to left field.

Neuse went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored for the Athletics. Andrus went 3 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in the win. Brown and Pinder also homered for the Athletics.

Rays shortstop Wander Franco went 3 for 4 with two runs scored in the loss. Phillips went 0 for 4 at the plate and allowed three hits, four runs and issued two walks in his two innings of work. He now owns an 18.00 ERA this season.

Phillips allowed two hits, one run and issued two walks in one inning in one appearance last season.

Right-handed pitcher Paul Blackburn earned the win for the Athletics. He allowed just three hits and tossed seven strikeouts over five scoreless innings.

The Rays (3-1) host the Athletics (2-2) in the second game of the series at 6:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

Latest Headlines

Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashes career-long homer vs. Rangers
MLB // 23 hours ago
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashes career-long homer vs. Rangers
April 11 (UPI) -- Vladimir Guerrero put the baseball world on notice about his placement among MVP favorites with his first home run of 2022, smashing the solo shot a career-long 467 feet in a Toronto Blue Jays loss to the Texas Rangers.
Josh Donaldson lifts Yankees to win over rival Red Sox in season opener
MLB // 3 days ago
Josh Donaldson lifts Yankees to win over rival Red Sox in season opener
April 8 (UPI) -- Former American League MVP Josh Donaldson capped his Yankees debut with an RBI single in the 11th inning Friday at Yankee Stadium, lifting New York to a 6-5 win over the Boston Red Sox in its 2022 season opener.
Aaron Judge rejects $213.5M extension from Yanks, won't sign pact before season
MLB // 3 days ago
Aaron Judge rejects $213.5M extension from Yanks, won't sign pact before season
April 8 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees and All-Star right fielder Aaron Judge failed to agree to a contract extension before the team's first game of the 2022 season, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Friday.
Adam Wainwright, Tyler O'Neill lead Cardinals to dominant win over Pirates
MLB // 4 days ago
Adam Wainwright, Tyler O'Neill lead Cardinals to dominant win over Pirates
April 8 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright authored six shutout innings and outfielder Tyler O'Neill drove in five runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a dominant victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day in St. Louis.
Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. reveals rift with former teammate Freddie Freeman
MLB // 4 days ago
Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. reveals rift with former teammate Freddie Freeman
April 7 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. acknowledged during an interview late Wednesday that an internal rift existed between him and former teammate Freddie Freeman.
Mets to start Tylor Megill vs. Nationals due to Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom injuries
MLB // 5 days ago
Mets to start Tylor Megill vs. Nationals due to Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom injuries
April 7 (UPI) -- Tylor Megill earned the nod to start the New York Mets' opening day game against the Washington Nationals due to injuries to fellow starting pitchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, Mets manager Buck Showalter announced.
Brewers, Cubs to lead off delayed 2022 MLB season
MLB // 5 days ago
Brewers, Cubs to lead off delayed 2022 MLB season
MIAMI, April 7 (UPI) -- Iconic Wrigley Field will host the first game of the 2022 MLB season, when the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday in Chicago. Six more season openers air Thursday, while 16 teams start campaigns Friday.
Jose Ramirez, Guardians agree to 5-year, $124 million extension
MLB // 5 days ago
Jose Ramirez, Guardians agree to 5-year, $124 million extension
April 6 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Guardians and All-Star Jose Ramirez agreed to a five-year, $124 million extension Wednesday, keeping the veteran third baseman under contract through the 2028 season.
Yankees-Red Sox MLB opener, Mariners-Twins rescheduled due to weather
MLB // 6 days ago
Yankees-Red Sox MLB opener, Mariners-Twins rescheduled due to weather
April 6 (UPI) -- Thursday's New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox game, set to be the first matchup of the 2022 MLB season, was moved to Friday due to the expectation for storms in New York City, the Yankees announced Wednesday.
White Sox to sign free agent pitcher Johnny Cueto
MLB // 1 week ago
White Sox to sign free agent pitcher Johnny Cueto
April 5 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox and free agent pitcher Johnny Cueto agreed to contract terms, Cueto announced Tuesday on social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tiger Woods 'thankful' for Masters support, commits to British Open
Tiger Woods 'thankful' for Masters support, commits to British Open
NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales
NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashes career-long homer vs. Rangers
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashes career-long homer vs. Rangers
Sacramento Kings to part ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry
Sacramento Kings to part ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry
2022 WNBA Draft: Atlanta Dream take Kentucky's Rhyne Howard with first pick
2022 WNBA Draft: Atlanta Dream take Kentucky's Rhyne Howard with first pick
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement