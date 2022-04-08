Aaron Judge rejects $213.5M extension from Yanks, won't sign pact before season

1/5

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge remains under team control in 2022 because of arbitration rules. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees and All-Star right fielder Aaron Judge failed to agree to a contract extension before the team's first game of the 2022 season, general manager Brian Cashman said Friday. Cashman told reporters that the Yankees' final offer to Judge was for seven years and $30.5 million per season, or a total of $213.5M. Judge previously said his deadline to negotiate a long-term deal was the first game of the season. Advertisement

The Yankees were to host the Boston Red Sox in their first game at 1:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Yankee Stadium. Judge now is on track to become an unrestricted free agent next-offseason.

"It's concluded, unfortunately," Cashman told reporters Friday at a news conference, when asked about extension talks. "We will be in a one-year setting, on a yet to-be-determined number [salary in 2022].

"We had an extended conversation over the last three weeks or so with [Judge and his representatives], but we were unsuccessful in concluding a multi-year pact. Obviously, our intent to have Aaron Judge stay as a New York Yankee as we move forward. I know that is his intent, as well, which is a good thing."

Judge remains under team control because of arbitration rules. An arbitration hearing will be held later this season to determine his pay for 2022.

The Yankees offered $17 million in arbitration, which was included in their recent offer to Judge, and would have kept him under contract for eight seasons. Judge requested a $21 million, one-year salary in arbitration.

Judge, 29, hit a career-high .287 with 39 home runs and 98 RBIs in 148 games last season for the Yankees. The three-time All-Star and 2017 American League Rookie of the Year hit .276 with 158 homers in 572 games over his first six seasons with the team.

He joined the franchise as the No. 32 overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft. Judge could become a free agent next off-season if he doesn't agree to a long-term pact with the Yankees.