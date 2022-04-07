Trending
Advertisement
MLB
April 7, 2022 / 8:42 PM

Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. reveals rift with former teammate Freddie Freeman

By Connor Grott
Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. reveals rift with former teammate Freddie Freeman
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (L) and Freddie Freeman (R) spent parts of four seasons together with the Braves. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. acknowledged during an interview late Wednesday that an internal rift existed between him and former teammate Freddie Freeman.

In the interview, Acuna said there's "nothing" that he'd miss about Freeman. On Thursday, however, Acuna said those comments were "made a spectacle of," while Freeman said the entire situation was "unfortunate."

Advertisement

Acuna, speaking in Spanish to Dominican Republic-based sports reporter Yancen Pujols late Wednesday on Instagram Live, was asked what he'd miss about Freeman, who left the Braves to join the Los Angeles Dodgers last month after Atlanta acquired Matt Olson.

"Me?" Acuna responded to Pujols' question. "Nothing."

RELATED Mets to start Tylor Megill vs. Nationals due to Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom injuries

Acuna was then asked if he had a close relationship with Freeman over the past four seasons with the Braves, who are coming off a World Series championship.

"We were close in that we shared the same stadium," Acuna said. "But we had a lot of [clashes]."

Advertisement

The 24-year-old Acuna, who is still recovering from a significant ACL injury that he suffered last season, attempted to downplay his comments before the Braves' regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night.

RELATED Brewers, Cubs to lead off delayed 2022 MLB season

"To be honest, I think it was just exaggerated and blown out of proportion by the media," Acuna said through translator Franco Garcia. "I didn't say anything bad about [Freeman]. I didn't disrespect him. ... I talked about what happened in 2018. That was in the past."

Acuna added about Freeman: "He never controlled me. He has a life and I have a life."

According to Wednesday's interview, the divide between Acuna and Freeman stemmed from disagreements regarding clubhouse rules during the 2018 season, when Acuna was a rookie.

RELATED Jose Ramirez, Guardians agree to 5-year, $124 million extension

"When you come up as a rookie, there's always someone who [wants to tell you how to do things]," Acuna told Pujols. "You come up from the Minor Leagues with the big eye black, the sunglasses, the hat low, and a lot of people see that as wrong. And the other person doesn't see it as wrong because it's part of the game.

"A lot of veterans [picked on me] when I was a rookie, and they called me into the office themselves and told me, 'No, you can't use that.' And they took [the eye black] off me with a towel like that. And I said, 'OK, that's fine.'"

Advertisement

Pujols then asked Acuna if he remained quiet when the veterans approached him.

"Yeah, of course. I can't say anything, you know?" Acuna said. "I just said, 'One day, I'll be a veteran.' I'm not saying I'm a veteran right now, but nobody's going to take the eye black off my face now, you know?"

Later Thursday, Freeman responded to Acuna's comments, saying he was just trying to enforce the same "organizational rules" that he had to comply with as a younger player. Freeman noted that he never had any "friction or clashes" with Acuna during their time together in Atlanta.

"I saw the eye black situation," Freeman told MLB Network. "When you put on a Braves uniform, in that organization, there's organizational rules: you don't cover the 'A' [on your hat] with your sunglasses, you don't wear earrings, you have your hair a certain length, you wear a uniform during [batting practice], you don't have eye black coming down across your whole face.

"Those are just organizational things. So, I guess I was one of the older guys that did have to enforce those things in the clubhouse. But when you put on a Braves uniform, those are kind of what happens there."

Advertisement

When asked Thursday if he regretted his comments, Acuna said he didn't.

"I don't regret it," Acuna said. "He signed with another team. He asked me what I would miss about him. What should I miss about someone who's on another team?"

Freeman, however, said he would miss Acuna.

"I loved Ronald. I still love Ronald," Freeman said. "I'm going to miss Ronald. My family is going to miss Ronald. And I can't wait for him to get on the field again because the game of baseball needs him.

"It's unfortunate that he viewed it like that, but we were always told, you put on a Braves uniform, you're supposed to act a little differently, hold yourself a little differently. And I just tried to uphold those rules as good as I could."

Latest Headlines

Mets to start Tylor Megill vs. Nationals due to Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom injuries
MLB // 14 hours ago
Mets to start Tylor Megill vs. Nationals due to Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom injuries
April 7 (UPI) -- Tylor Megill earned the nod to start the New York Mets' opening day game against the Washington Nationals due to injuries to fellow starting pitchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, Mets manager Buck Showalter announced.
Brewers, Cubs to lead off delayed 2022 MLB season
MLB // 18 hours ago
Brewers, Cubs to lead off delayed 2022 MLB season
MIAMI, April 7 (UPI) -- Iconic Wrigley Field will host the first game of the 2022 MLB season, when the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday in Chicago. Six more season openers air Thursday, while 16 teams start campaigns Friday.
Jose Ramirez, Guardians agree to 5-year, $124 million extension
MLB // 1 day ago
Jose Ramirez, Guardians agree to 5-year, $124 million extension
April 6 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Guardians and All-Star Jose Ramirez agreed to a five-year, $124 million extension Wednesday, keeping the veteran third baseman under contract through the 2028 season.
Yankees-Red Sox MLB opener, Mariners-Twins rescheduled due to weather
MLB // 1 day ago
Yankees-Red Sox MLB opener, Mariners-Twins rescheduled due to weather
April 6 (UPI) -- Thursday's New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox game, set to be the first matchup of the 2022 MLB season, was moved to Friday due to the expectation for storms in New York City, the Yankees announced Wednesday.
White Sox to sign free agent pitcher Johnny Cueto
MLB // 2 days ago
White Sox to sign free agent pitcher Johnny Cueto
April 5 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox and free agent pitcher Johnny Cueto agreed to contract terms, Cueto announced Tuesday on social media.
Tigers trade for Rays All-Star OF Austin Meadows
MLB // 2 days ago
Tigers trade for Rays All-Star OF Austin Meadows
April 5 (UPI) -- The Detroit Tigers struck a deal to acquire 2019 All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows through a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, the teams announced.
Tommy Davis, two-time NL batting champion with Dodgers, dies at 83
MLB // 3 days ago
Tommy Davis, two-time NL batting champion with Dodgers, dies at 83
April 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers great Tommy Davis, a two-time National League batting champion who won three World Series championships with the franchise, has died. He was 83.
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom dealing with shoulder tightness
MLB // 6 days ago
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom dealing with shoulder tightness
March 31 (UPI) -- New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom experienced tightness in his right shoulder while throwing long toss and is unlikely to make his scheduled spring start Friday.
MLB great Albert Pujols returns to Cardinals on 1-year deal: 'This is my last run'
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB great Albert Pujols returns to Cardinals on 1-year deal: 'This is my last run'
March 28 (UPI) -- Three-time National League MVP Albert Pujols agreed to a one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, giving him a chance to end his career with the organization that drafted him in 1999.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts signs 3-year extension
MLB // 1 week ago
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts signs 3-year extension
March 25 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts agreed to a three-year contract extension Friday, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Golf legends Nicklaus, Player, Watson tee off delayed 2022 Masters
Golf legends Nicklaus, Player, Watson tee off delayed 2022 Masters
Augusta chairman: Phil Mickelson was invited to Masters but withdrew
Augusta chairman: Phil Mickelson was invited to Masters but withdrew
Brewers, Cubs to lead off delayed 2022 MLB season
Brewers, Cubs to lead off delayed 2022 MLB season
Mets to start Tylor Megill vs. Nationals due to Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom injuries
Mets to start Tylor Megill vs. Nationals due to Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom injuries
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball ruled out for rest of season
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball ruled out for rest of season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement