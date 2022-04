1/6

A forecast for thunderstorms resulted in the postponement of Thursday's scheduled New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox game at Yankee Stadium. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Thursday's New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox game, set to be the first matchup of the 2022 MLB season, was moved to Friday due to the expectation for storms in New York City, the Yankees announced Wednesday. The game will now be played at 1:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Yankee Stadium. The Minnesota Twins also were scheduled to host the Seattle Mariners on Thursday in their season opener, but that game also was postponed to Friday due to inclement weather. Advertisement

The Twins will now host the Mariners at 3:10 p.m. Friday at Target Field in Minneapolis. Fans with tickets for the games can use them Friday or exchange them for tickets to another game later this season.

The Yankees-Red Sox matchup will air on YES Network and MLB Network. The Twins-Mariners game will air on Bally Sports North and Root Sports Northwest.

The Yankees are expected to start pitcher Gerrit Cole. Nathan Eovaldi is the Red Sox's expected starter. Joe Ryan and Robbie Ray are expected to start for the Twins and Mariners, respectively.

Wednesday's Yankees-Red Sox postponement means that the Chicago Cubs now host the Milwaukee Brewers in the first game of the 2022 MLB regular season. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. Thursday at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The two-day wave of MLB season openers features nine games Thursday and 13 games Friday.

