April 5, 2022 / 8:48 AM

White Sox to sign free agent pitcher Johnny Cueto

By Alex Butler
Starting pitcher Johnny Cueto agreed to a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox and free agent pitcher Johnny Cueto agreed to contract terms, Cueto announced Tuesday on social media.

Cueto posted about the move on Instagram and Twitter and included a photo of himself in a White Sox hat. He also thanked his former team, the San Francisco Giants.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and USA Today that Cueto agreed to a minor league deal with the American League East franchise. The pact is expected to be worth $4.2 million.

The signing is pending a physical.

RELATED Tigers trade for Rays All-Star OF Austin Meadows

"Much love to the fans of the San Francisco Giants," Cueto tweeted. "You guys are the best. I will miss you. Bobby Evans, Dick Tidrow, Erwin Higueros, Jeremy Shelley and the rest of the amazing staff in San Francisco. Thanks for everything. Let's get to work Chicago."

Cueto, 36, should provide depth for the White Sox pitching staff, which will be without starter Lance Lynn for more than a month. The White Sox announced Sunday that Lynn would undergo surgery Tuesday for a torn knee tendon.

Cueto went 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 22 games last season for the Giants. The two-time All-Star joined the Giants in 2016. Cueto spent his 2015 campaign split between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals, where he won a World Series.

RELATED MLB great Albert Pujols returns to Cardinals on 1-year deal: 'This is my last run'

The veteran right-handed pitcher made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2008. He logged his best season in 2014, when he went 20-9 with a 2.25 ERA in an MLB-high 34 starts.

Cueto owns a 3.45 ERA and is 135-97 in 330 career appearances over 14 seasons.

The White Sox face the Detroit Tigers in their first regular-season game at 1:10 p.m. EDT Friday at Comerica Park in Detroit. Right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito is expected to start for Detroit.

RELATED Astros see gap from Carlos Correa exit, but remain upbeat for season's success

