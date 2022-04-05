Tigers trade for Rays All-Star OF Austin Meadows

1/5

Austin Meadows hit .234 with 27 home runs last season for the Tampa Bay Rays. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- The Detroit Tigers struck a deal to acquire 2019 All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows through a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, the teams announced. The Tigers and Rays announced terms of the deal Tuesday night. The Tigers sent the Rays infielder Isaac Paredes and a competitive balance Round B draft selection in the swap. Advertisement

Meadows, 26, hit .234 with 27 home runs and 106 RBIs in 142 games last season. He hit a career-high 291 with 33 homers and 89 RBIs in 2019.

Meadows, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft, made his debut in 2018 for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He joined the Rays that same year in another trade.

The four-year veteran owns a career .260 batting average with 70 home runs in 375 appearances. He will earn $4 million this season, his first year of arbitration eligibility.

MLB Pipeline rates Meadows' younger brother, Parker Meadows, as the No. 20 prospect in the Tigers organization.

Paredes, 23, hit .208 with a home run and 5 RBIs in 23 games last season for the Tigers. He hit .220 with a homer and 6 RBIs in 34 games in 2020 for the Tigers.

Paredes hit .260 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs in 76 games at the minor league level last season. He is expected to start the season at the Triple-A level.

The 2022 MLB Draft will be July 17. Competitive balance Round B selections will be picked after the second round. Competitive balance Round A selections will be picked after the first round.

The Rays start the regular season with a game against the Baltimore Orioles at 3:10 p.m. EDT Friday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Tigers open their season against the Chicago White Sox at 1:10 p.m. Friday at Comerica Park in Detroit.