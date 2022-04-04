Tommy Davis, two-time NL batting champion with Dodgers, dies at 83

April 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers great Tommy Davis, a two-time National League batting champion who won three World Series championships with the franchise, has died. He was 83.

The Dodgers announced Monday that Davis died Sunday night in Phoenix with his family at his bedside. The team was informed of Davis' death by his daughter, Morgana.

No cause of death was provided.

"The Dodgers are saddened to hear about the passing of two-time NL batting champion Tommy Davis," the organization wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts are with his friends and family."

Born Herman Thomas Davis in Brooklyn, he was the club's first batting champion after the Dodgers relocated to Los Angeles. He captured consecutive batting titles in 1962 -- when he hit .346 and led the NL in hits and RBIs -- and 1963, when he recorded a .326 batting average.

Davis' 230 hits and 153 RBIs in the 1962 campaign remain Dodgers single-season records. He won World Series titles with the team in 1959, 1963 and 1965.

In addition to his eight years with the Dodgers, Davis played another 10 seasons for the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, California Angels, Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals and Seattle Pilots.

Davis, a three-time All-Star selection, retired from baseball in 1976. He had a career .294 batting average with 153 home runs, 1,052 RBIs and 2,121 total hits over 1,999 games.

The Dodgers planned a moment of silence for Davis at their spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Besides Morgana, Davis is survived by his wife, Carol, daughters Lauren, Carlyn and Leslie, and son Herman Thomas II.

