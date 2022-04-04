Trending
Advertisement
MLB
April 4, 2022 / 7:16 PM

Tommy Davis, two-time NL batting champion with Dodgers, dies at 83

By Connor Grott

April 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers great Tommy Davis, a two-time National League batting champion who won three World Series championships with the franchise, has died. He was 83.

The Dodgers announced Monday that Davis died Sunday night in Phoenix with his family at his bedside. The team was informed of Davis' death by his daughter, Morgana.

Advertisement

No cause of death was provided.

"The Dodgers are saddened to hear about the passing of two-time NL batting champion Tommy Davis," the organization wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts are with his friends and family."

Born Herman Thomas Davis in Brooklyn, he was the club's first batting champion after the Dodgers relocated to Los Angeles. He captured consecutive batting titles in 1962 -- when he hit .346 and led the NL in hits and RBIs -- and 1963, when he recorded a .326 batting average.

Davis' 230 hits and 153 RBIs in the 1962 campaign remain Dodgers single-season records. He won World Series titles with the team in 1959, 1963 and 1965.

Advertisement
RELATED Astros see gap from Carlos Correa exit, but remain upbeat for season's success

In addition to his eight years with the Dodgers, Davis played another 10 seasons for the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, California Angels, Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals and Seattle Pilots.

Davis, a three-time All-Star selection, retired from baseball in 1976. He had a career .294 batting average with 153 home runs, 1,052 RBIs and 2,121 total hits over 1,999 games.

The Dodgers planned a moment of silence for Davis at their spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

RELATED MLB letter to Yankees about sign-stealing allegations to be made public

Besides Morgana, Davis is survived by his wife, Carol, daughters Lauren, Carlyn and Leslie, and son Herman Thomas II.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Estelle Harris poses for pictures at the premiere of "Brother Bear" at the New Amsterdam Theater in New York City on October 20, 2003. Harris died at age 93 on April 3, 2022. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom dealing with shoulder tightness
MLB // 3 days ago
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom dealing with shoulder tightness
March 31 (UPI) -- New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom experienced tightness in his right shoulder while throwing long toss and is unlikely to make his scheduled spring start Friday.
MLB great Albert Pujols returns to Cardinals on 1-year deal: 'This is my last run'
MLB // 6 days ago
MLB great Albert Pujols returns to Cardinals on 1-year deal: 'This is my last run'
March 28 (UPI) -- Three-time National League MVP Albert Pujols agreed to a one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, giving him a chance to end his career with the organization that drafted him in 1999.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts signs 3-year extension
MLB // 1 week ago
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts signs 3-year extension
March 25 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts agreed to a three-year contract extension Friday, the team announced.
Astros see gap from Carlos Correa exit, but remain upbeat for season's success
MLB // 1 week ago
Astros see gap from Carlos Correa exit, but remain upbeat for season's success
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 23 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros admit a gap exists in their roster at spring training after Carlos Correa's departure, but players are confident the front office can field another strong team to avenge its World Series loss.
Max Scherzer sharp in Mets spring debut versus Marlins
MLB // 1 week ago
Max Scherzer sharp in Mets spring debut versus Marlins
JUPITER, Fla., March 22 (UPI) -- Three-time Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer may be in a new shade of blue, but he showed off his typical pitching dominance in his spring debut for the New York Mets on Monday in Jupiter, Fla.
MLB letter to Yankees about sign-stealing allegations to be made public
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB letter to Yankees about sign-stealing allegations to be made public
March 21 (UPI) -- A sealed letter detailing a 2017 investigation into the New York Yankees is set to become a public document, nearly two years after a federal judge ruled it should be unsealed.
At spring training, Marlins reflect on 'painful' 2021, tout 'dangerous' lineup
MLB // 2 weeks ago
At spring training, Marlins reflect on 'painful' 2021, tout 'dangerous' lineup
JUPITER, Fla., March 21 (UPI) -- Miami Marlins players don't mind being overlooked in 2022 after what manager Don Mattingly called a 'painful' 2021 season. Star infielder Jazz Chisholm thinks the team might even be "trouble" for its 2022 foes.
Dodgers, All-Star 1B Freddie Freeman agree to $162M deal
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Dodgers, All-Star 1B Freddie Freeman agree to $162M deal
March 17 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers and All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman agreed to terms on a six-year, $162 million contract, taking one of MLB's best players off the free agent market.
All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant agrees to 7-year, $182M deal with Rockies
MLB // 2 weeks ago
All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant agrees to 7-year, $182M deal with Rockies
March 16 (UPI) -- All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies reached an agreement on a multiyear contract Wednesday.
Athletics trade third-baseman Matt Chapman to Blue Jays
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Athletics trade third-baseman Matt Chapman to Blue Jays
March 16 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics traded All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, the teams announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

March Madness: North Carolina meets Kansas in men's basketball finale
March Madness: North Carolina meets Kansas in men's basketball finale
South Carolina wins NCAA championship, defeats UConn 64-49
South Carolina wins NCAA championship, defeats UConn 64-49
Dolphins, Bears, Giants, Saints start NFL off-season workouts
Dolphins, Bears, Giants, Saints start NFL off-season workouts
Tennis: Iga Swiatek takes over as world No. 1, Naomi Osaka jumps 42 spots
Tennis: Iga Swiatek takes over as world No. 1, Naomi Osaka jumps 42 spots
Aliyah Boston touts new 'dynasty' after South Carolina snaps UConn's title game streak
Aliyah Boston touts new 'dynasty' after South Carolina snaps UConn's title game streak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement