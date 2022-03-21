Trending
Advertisement
MLB
March 21, 2022 / 9:50 PM

MLB letter to Yankees about sign-stealing allegations to be made public

By Connor Grott

March 21 (UPI) -- A sealed letter detailing a 2017 investigation into the New York Yankees is set to become a public document, nearly two years after a federal judge ruled it should be unsealed.

The plaintiffs in a lawsuit over the daily fantasy implications of electronic sign-stealing in baseball allege that a 2017 news release from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred hid the full findings of what the league discovered the Yankees had done.

Advertisement

The letter's impending release will disclose any differences between what Manfred asserted publicly and what was revealed in private.

Manfred wrote the letter to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, and it is alleged to contain evidence of the club's sign-stealing methods from 2017, when the franchise was caught improperly using a dugout phone and the Boston Red Sox were found to be using Apple Watches to steal signals from opposing teams.

RELATED MLB disciplines Red Sox for 2018 sign stealing deemed 'more limited' than Astros

The Yankees said the letter would harm the team's reputation and requested to keep the letter private. On Monday, the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals rebuffed the Yankees' request and denied the appeal.

"The Yankees argue that the harm from the unsealing of the Yankees Letter will arise because its content 'would be distorted to falsely and unfairly generate the confusing scenario that the Yankees had somehow violated MLB's sign-stealing rules," the court wrote. "That argument, however, carries little weight.

Advertisement

"Disclosure of the document will allow the public to independently assess MLB's conclusion regarding the internal investigation (as articulated to the Yankees), and the Yankees are fully capable of disseminating purported distortions regarding the content of the Yankees Letter.

RELATED MLB commissioner Rob Manfred defends Astros' punishment for stealing signs

"In short, any purported distortions regarding the content of the Yankees Letter can be remedied by the widespread availability of the actual content of this judicial document to the public, and the corresponding ability of MLB and the Yankees to publicly comment on it."

ESPN and NJ.com reported that it will take at least two weeks before the letter is made public.

The court also upheld the dismissal of the $5 million lawsuit over the illegal sign-stealing scandal that stunned the baseball world from 2019-20 filed by DraftKings player Kristopher Olson and 100 additional plaintiffs against MLB, the Red Sox and the Astros.

RELATED MLB expanding Houston Astros sign-stealing investigation

Latest Headlines

At spring training, Marlins reflect on 'painful' 2021, tout 'dangerous' lineup
MLB // 6 hours ago
At spring training, Marlins reflect on 'painful' 2021, tout 'dangerous' lineup
JUPITER, Fla., March 21 (UPI) -- Miami Marlins players don't mind being overlooked in 2022 after what manager Don Mattingly called a 'painful' 2021 season. Star infielder Jazz Chisholm thinks the team might even be "trouble" for its 2022 foes.
Dodgers, All-Star 1B Freddie Freeman agree to $162M deal
MLB // 4 days ago
Dodgers, All-Star 1B Freddie Freeman agree to $162M deal
March 17 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers and All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman agreed to terms on a six-year, $162 million contract, taking one of MLB's best players off the free agent market.
All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant agrees to 7-year, $182M deal with Rockies
MLB // 5 days ago
All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant agrees to 7-year, $182M deal with Rockies
March 16 (UPI) -- All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies reached an agreement on a multiyear contract Wednesday.
Athletics trade third-baseman Matt Chapman to Blue Jays
MLB // 5 days ago
Athletics trade third-baseman Matt Chapman to Blue Jays
March 16 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics traded All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, the teams announced.
Atlanta Braves sign newly acquired Matt Olson to 8-year, $168M contract
MLB // 6 days ago
Atlanta Braves sign newly acquired Matt Olson to 8-year, $168M contract
March 15 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves signed Matt Olson to an eight-year, $168 million contract Tuesday, just 24 hours after the club acquired the All-Star first baseman in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.
Atlanta Braves trade for Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson
MLB // 1 week ago
Atlanta Braves trade for Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson
March 14 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson in a trade Monday from the Oakland Athletics, the Braves announced.
Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. out up to 3 months with fractured wrist
MLB // 1 week ago
Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. out up to 3 months with fractured wrist
March 14 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. sustained a fractured left wrist this off-season and will be sidelined for up to three months, general manager A.J. Preller told reporters Monday.
Nationals, designated hitter Nelson Cruz agree to 1-year, $15M deal
MLB // 1 week ago
Nationals, designated hitter Nelson Cruz agree to 1-year, $15M deal
March 14 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals and veteran designated hitter Nelson Cruz agreed to a one-year contact for the 2022 season.
Yankees trade Sanchez, Urshela for Twins' Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees trade Sanchez, Urshela for Twins' Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa
March 14 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees traded catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for infielders Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt, the teams announced.
Los Angeles Dodgers bringing back ace Clayton Kershaw on 1-year deal
MLB // 1 week ago
Los Angeles Dodgers bringing back ace Clayton Kershaw on 1-year deal
March 11 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers reached an agreement with ace Clayton Kershaw on a one-year contract Friday, keeping the future Hall of Fame pitcher with the organization for the 2022 season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Falcons to trade quarterback Matt Ryan to Colts
Falcons to trade quarterback Matt Ryan to Colts
Arizona, Purdue, Miami claim final men's Sweet 16 spots in NCAA tourney
Arizona, Purdue, Miami claim final men's Sweet 16 spots in NCAA tourney
Patriots, OT Trent Brown agree to 2-year deal
Patriots, OT Trent Brown agree to 2-year deal
At spring training, Marlins reflect on 'painful' 2021, tout 'dangerous' lineup
At spring training, Marlins reflect on 'painful' 2021, tout 'dangerous' lineup
Saints to bring back quarterback Jameis Winston on 2-year deal
Saints to bring back quarterback Jameis Winston on 2-year deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement