Dodgers, All-Star 1B Freddie Freeman agree to $162M deal

Freddie Freeman hit .300 last season to help lead the Atlanta Braves to a World Series title. File Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers and All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman agreed to terms on a six-year, $162 million contract, taking one of MLB's best players off the free agent market. Sources told ESPN, MLB.com and USA Today that the Dodgers and Freeman agreed to terms late Wednesday on the lucrative pact, which is pending a physical. Advertisement

Freeman joined the Atlanta Braves organization as a second-round pick in the 2007 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut with his former club in 2010 and helped the Braves capture a World Series title last year.

Freeman, 32, hit .300 with 31 home runs and 83 RBIs in 159 games last season. He led the National League with 695 plate appearances and 120 runs scored.

The five-time All-Star hit a career-high .341 with 13 home runs, 53 RBIs, 51 runs scored and 23 doubles in 60 games during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign, which resulted in National League MVP honors.

Freeman owns a career .295 average with 271 home runs in 1,565 games. He thanked Braves fans for their support on Wednesday with a long Instagram post.

"I don't even know where to begin," Freeman wrote. "For the past 15 years I got to be apart of your organization. It was truly an honor.

"We went through the very highs together and some lows, but those lows is what made last year so special. You watched me grow up from a baby faced kid to marrying my love Chelsea Freeman and seeing us bring three beautiful boys into this world.

"I'm so glad my family got to be apart of yours!"

Freeman will be surrounded by fellow All-Stars in the Dodgers lineup, which also includes: Mookie Betts, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor and A.J. Pollock, among others.

The Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers in their first spring training game at 4:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix, Ariz.