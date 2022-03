1/5

Former Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman (pictured) will join unite with star infielders Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette as part of the Toronto Blue Jays' roster in 2022. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics traded All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, the teams announced. The Blue Jays will send pitchers Gunnar Hoglund, Zach Logue and Kirby Snead and infielder Kevin Smith to the Athletics in the swap. The move came a day after the Athletics traded All-Star infielder Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves. Advertisement

Chapman, 28, hit .210 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 151 games last season for the Athletics. The 2019 All-Star has a career .243 average with 111 homers in 573 appearances over five seasons. Chapman also won Gold Glove honors in three of his last four seasons.

Hoglund, 22, was the Blue Jays' first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. The former Mississippi pitcher underwent Tommy John surgery in May.

Smith, 25, made his MLB debut last season for the Blue Jays. He hit .094 with a home run, three walks and two runs scored in 18 games in 2021.

He hit .285 with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs in 94 games last season at the Triple-A level.

Logue, 25, went 12-4 with a 3.67 ERA in 25 appearances last season between Triple-A and Double-A. The left-handed pitcher was a ninth-round pick by the Blue Jays in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Snead, 27, went 0-1 with a 2.35 ERA in seven games last season for the Blue Jays. The left-handed relief pitcher was a 10th-round pick by the Blue Jays in the 2016 MLB Draft.

The Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles in their first spring training game at 1:05 p.m. EDT Friday in Sarasota, Fla. The Athletics start spring training with a game against the Los Angeles Angels at 4:05 p.m. Friday in Mesa, Ariz.