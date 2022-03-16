Trending
MLB
March 16, 2022 / 7:30 PM

All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant agrees to 7-year, $182M deal with Rockies

By Connor Grott
All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant agrees to 7-year, $182M deal with Rockies
Former San Francisco Giants third baseman Kris Bryant, shown Oct. 8, 2021, was the National League's Rookie of the Year in 2015 and Most Valuable Player in 2016. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies reached an agreement on a multiyear contract Wednesday.

League sources told ESPN, MLB Media and the Denver Post that Bryant agreed to a seven-year, $182 million deal with the Rockies. The club has yet to confirm the pact, which includes a full no-trade clause.

Bryant got off to a fast start in the 2021 season after an up-and-down 2020 campaign. He cooled off after the Chicago Cubs traded him to the San Francisco Giants in July, but he still put up solid numbers in the rebound year.

The 30-year-old Bryant finished the 2021 season with a .265 batting average, 25 home runs, 73 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He appeared in 144 total games between the Cubs and Giants.

Bryant, a four-time All-Star selection, was on track for a Hall of Fame career before injuries slowed him down. He was the National League's Rookie of the Year in 2015 and an MVP in 2016, then followed that up with the highest OPS percentage (.946) of his career in 2017.

Since that 2017 campaign, Bryant has battled shoulder, knee, ankle and hand injuries. He appeared in just 102 games in 2018 and 147 in 2019 before playing 36 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

In 886 career games with the Cubs and Giants, Bryant has a .278 batting average with 167 home runs and 487 RBIs.

