March 14, 2022 / 8:46 AM

Yankees trade Sanchez, Urshela for Twins' Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa

By Alex Butler
Infielder Gio Urshela was one of five players involved in a trade Sunday between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees traded catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for infielders Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt, the teams announced.

The Yankees and Twins announced the swap Sunday night. Yankees and Twins players were required to report to spring training Sunday afternoon.

Sanchez, 29, made his MLB debut in 2014 for the Yankees. The All-Star catcher hit .204 with 23 home runs and 54 RBIs in 117 games last season. He owns a .230 career batting average and is projected to earn nearly $8 million this year in arbitration.

Urshela, 30, hit .267 with 14 homers and 49 RBIs in 116 games last season for the Yankees. The career .271 hitter, who plays shortstop and third base, also is eligible for arbitration.

Donaldson, 36, hit .247 with 26 home runs and 72 RBIs in 135 games last season for the Twins. The 11-year veteran was the 2015 American League MVP.

Donaldson hit .297 with 41 home runs and an American League best 123 RBIs that season for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The veteran third baseman owns a career .269 average with 251 home runs in 1,201 appearances. He is set to receive a $21.7 million salary in 2022 and 2023. His pact features a $16 million team option in 2024, with an $8 million buyout clause.

Kiner-Falefa, 26, hit .271 with eight home runs, 20 stolen bases and 53 RBIs in 158 games last season for the Texas Rangers.

The young shortstop joined the Twins Saturday in a trade from the Rangers, which sent catcher Mitch Garver to Texas. He is eligible for arbitration this season.

Rortvedt, 24, hit .169 with three home runs in 39 appearances last season for the Twins. He made his MLB debut on April 30. Rortvedt was a second-round pick by the Twins in the 2016 MLB Draft.

The Yankees are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Pirates in their first spring training game Friday in Bradenton, Fla. The Twins face the Boston Red Sox in their first spring outing Thursday in Fort Myers, Fla.

