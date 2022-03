1/5

The San Diego Padres will start their 2022 campaign without All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. sustained a fractured left wrist this off-season and will be sidelined for up to three months, general manager A.J. Preller told reporters Monday. Preller said the injury was discovered when Tatis underwent his entry physical at the team's spring training site in Peoria, Ariz. Tatis he will undergo additional tests in the next few days, but Preller said he will likely require surgery. Advertisement

"It looks like an older injury from the off-season," Preller said. "Basically, it sounds like when he started getting ready for the season in the last couple of weeks, he felt it."

Tatis, 23, hit .282 with a National League-high 42 home runs, 25 stolen bases and 97 RBIs in 130 games last season for the Padres. The All-Star infielder signed a 14-year, $340 million contract extension with the franchise in February 2021.

Tatis finished third in National League MVP voting last season, when he spent two stints on the injured list due to left shoulder issues.

Padres players reported for spring training Sunday in Peoria. The Padres face the Seattle Mariners in their first spring training game on Friday at the same site.

Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim are expected to fill in as the Padres' shortstops until Tatis can return.

The Padres will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in their first regular-season game at 6:40 p.m. PDT April 7 at Chase Field in Phoenix.