Trending
Advertisement
MLB
March 14, 2022 / 3:14 PM

Atlanta Braves trade for Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson

By Alex Butler
1/5
Atlanta Braves trade for Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson
The Atlanta Braves traded four prospects to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for first baseman Matt Olson. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson in a trade Monday from the Oakland Athletics, the Braves announced.

The Braves sent outfielder Christian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers and pitchers Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes to the Athletics in the swap.

Advertisement

Olson, 27, hit .271 with a career-high 39 home runs and 111 RBIs in 156 games last season for the Athletics. He owns a career .252 average with 142 home runs in six seasons.

The Braves' trade for Olson likely means All-Star Freddie Freeman, the Braves' starting first baseman for the past 12 seasons, will join another team in free agency.

Pache, 23, hit .111 with a home run and four RBIs in 22 games last season for the Braves. Langeleirs, 24, hit .256 with 22 homers and 53 RBIs in 97 minor league games in 2021.

Cusick, 22, was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He went 0-1 with a 2.76 ERA in six appearances last season for the Augusta GreenJackets, a Low-A affiliate of the Braves.

Estes, 20, went 3-6 with a 2.91 ERA in 20 appearances last season for the GreenJackets.

Advertisement

The Braves start their spring training schedule against the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m. EDT Friday in North Port, Fla. The Athletics face the Los Angeles Angeles in their first spring training game at 4:05 p.m. Friday in Mesa, Ariz.

Read More

Nationals, designated hitter Nelson Cruz agree to 1-year, $15M deal Yankees trade Sanchez, Urshela for Twins' Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa Los Angeles Dodgers bringing back ace Clayton Kershaw on 1-year deal

Latest Headlines

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. out up to 3 months with fractured wrist
MLB // 2 hours ago
Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. out up to 3 months with fractured wrist
March 14 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. sustained a fractured left wrist this off-season and will be sidelined for up to three months, general manager A.J. Preller told reporters Monday.
Nationals, designated hitter Nelson Cruz agree to 1-year, $15M deal
MLB // 5 hours ago
Nationals, designated hitter Nelson Cruz agree to 1-year, $15M deal
March 14 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals and veteran designated hitter Nelson Cruz agreed to a one-year contact for the 2022 season.
Yankees trade Sanchez, Urshela for Twins' Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa
MLB // 6 hours ago
Yankees trade Sanchez, Urshela for Twins' Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa
March 14 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees traded catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for infielders Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt, the teams announced.
Los Angeles Dodgers bringing back ace Clayton Kershaw on 1-year deal
MLB // 2 days ago
Los Angeles Dodgers bringing back ace Clayton Kershaw on 1-year deal
March 11 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers reached an agreement with ace Clayton Kershaw on a one-year contract Friday, keeping the future Hall of Fame pitcher with the organization for the 2022 season.
Former MLB All-Star pitcher Odalis Perez dies at 44
MLB // 3 days ago
Former MLB All-Star pitcher Odalis Perez dies at 44
March 11 (UPI) -- Odalis Perez, who spent more than a decade in Major League Baseball and was an All-Star in 2022, died at his home in the Dominican Republic, his attorney said. He was 44.
MLB owners ratify new labor deal to end lockout, preserve 162-game season
MLB // 3 days ago
MLB owners ratify new labor deal to end lockout, preserve 162-game season
March 10 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball owners voted unanimously to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday, officially ending MLB's 99-day lockout and clearing the way for a 162-game regular season that will begin April 7.
MLB cancels second week of 2022 season amid labor dispute
MLB // 4 days ago
MLB cancels second week of 2022 season amid labor dispute
March 9 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball has canceled the second week of the 2022 regular season after continued discussions between the league and its players' union failed to produce a new collective bargaining agreement.
MLBPA starts $1M fund for workers impacted by lockout; MLB follows suit
MLB // 1 week ago
MLBPA starts $1M fund for workers impacted by lockout; MLB follows suit
March 4 (UPI) -- The Major League Baseball Players Association is creating a $1 million fund to aid workers impacted by canceled games as a result of the ongoing lockout.
MLB players criticize owners, commissioner for canceled games
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB players criticize owners, commissioner for canceled games
March 2 (UPI) -- Dozens of MLB players took to Twitter to react to team owners' decision to cancel regular-season games after a breakdown in labor negotiations, with some calling for firing commissioner Rob Manfred.
MLB delays Opening Day after sides fail to reach agreement before deadline
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB delays Opening Day after sides fail to reach agreement before deadline
March 1 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball has delayed its Opening Day on March 31 after the owners and players' union failed to reach an agreement before MLB's 5 p.m. EST deadline.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Buccaneers' Tom Brady ends brief NFL hiatus, cites 'unfinished business'
Buccaneers' Tom Brady ends brief NFL hiatus, cites 'unfinished business'
Yankees trade Sanchez, Urshela for Twins' Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa
Yankees trade Sanchez, Urshela for Twins' Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa
Vikings, QB Kirk Cousins agree to 1-year extension
Vikings, QB Kirk Cousins agree to 1-year extension
Golf: Anirban Lahiri leads delayed Players Championship
Golf: Anirban Lahiri leads delayed Players Championship
College basketball: Gonzaga leads men's 68-team tournament field
College basketball: Gonzaga leads men's 68-team tournament field
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement