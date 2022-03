1/5

Former MLB pitcher Odalis Perez played for the Washington Nationals in 2008. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Odalis Perez, who spent more than a decade in Major League Baseball and was an All-Star in 2002, died at his home in the Dominican Republic, his lawyer said. He was 44. Attorney Walin Batista told ESPN that the former pitcher died Thursday night, but an official cause of death was not disclosed immediately. Advertisement

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals and Kansas City Royals, three of Perez's former teams, confirmed the news of his death on social media.

"Odalis Perez was our starting pitcher at our first game in Nationals Park history," the Nationals tweeted. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends. May he rest in peace."

Perez, a native of Las Matas de Farfan in the Dominican Republic, made his MLB debut in 1998 for the Atlanta Braves. He spent his first four seasons with the franchise.

The Braves traded Perez, Andrew Brown and Brian Jordan to the Dodgers in 2002 in exchange for Gary Sheffield. Perez went on to post a 15-10 record with a career-best 3.00 ERA in 32 starts that season. He also threw four complete games and logged two shutouts.

The Dodgers traded Perez to the Royals in 2006. He signed with the Nationals in 2008. Perez went 7-12 with a 4.34 ERA in 30 starts that season, his final MLB campaign. The left-handed Dominican went 73-82 with a 4.46 ERA in 252 career appearances.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers mourn the passing of former pitcher and 2002 All-Star Odalis Perez," the Dodgers tweeted Thursday. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Notable Deaths of 2022