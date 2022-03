Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, shown June 11, 2021, is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and an eight-time All-Star selection. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers reached an agreement with ace Clayton Kershaw on a one-year contract Friday, keeping the future Hall of Fame pitcher with the organization for the 2022 season. League sources told ESPN, MLB Media and the Los Angeles Times that Kershaw's one-year deal is worth $17 million. The pact also includes a possible $5 million in performance bonuses. Advertisement

Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and an eight-time All-Star selection, has spent his entire career with the Dodgers. He has compiled 185 wins over his 14 seasons in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old Kershaw, however, had a turbulent 2021 season because of soreness around his left elbow and forearm. The ailment forced the left-hander to miss most of the second half of the season and all of the postseason.

The Dodgers remain optimistic that Kershaw will return to full health in 2022, but the team will know more about his status once he goes through a physical examination.

In 22 starts last season, Kershaw posted a 10-8 record and 3.55 ERA across 121 2/3 innings.

Kershaw has a 185-84 career record with a lifetime 2.49 ERA and 2,670 strikeouts.