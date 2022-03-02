MLB players criticize owners, commissioner for canceled games

1/5

Veteran pitcher Marcus Stroman called for commissioner Rob Manfred's dismissal Tuesday after labor talks broke down. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Dozens of MLB players took to Twitter to react to team owners' decision to cancel regular-season games after a breakdown in labor negotiations, with some calling for firing commissioner Rob Manfred. MLB team owners and players failed to complete a collective bargaining agreement by their 5 p.m. EST deadline Tuesday when they met in Jupiter, Fla. Advertisement

Lack of an agreement means that the owners' lockout of players, now at 91 days, continues to disrupt spring training and now seeps into the 162-game schedule. Manfred announced at a news conference Tuesday that the regular season now won't begin until at least the second week of April.

"Manfred's gotta go," Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman tweeted Tuesday.

RELATED MLB delays Opening Day after sides fail to reach agreement before deadline

Stroman later followed that tweet, referring to the commissioner as "Manclown." Other players a criticized the commissioner for laughing during his news conference, when he announced the cancellation of the first week of the season.

"Have no clue how he has the ability to laugh about anything right now," Los Angeles Angels pitcher Michael Lorenzen tweeted. "Mind is blown."

The league began its first lockout in 26 years in December. Team owners opted for the work stoppage after they failed to complete a new labor agreement with the MLB Players' Association.

Advertisement RELATED MLB owners, players continue talks, delay deadline for full season I wish the people who run this game loved it as much as the players and fans do.— Marco Gonzales (@MarcoGonzales_) March 2, 2022

For weeks, owners and player representatives negotiated minimum salary structure, arbitration, revenue sharing and other issues. Players have criticized owners for starting the negotiations too late, which gave them less time to bargain for what they perceive as a fair deal.

"This dude [Manfred] is lying to the public," Detroit Tigers catcher Dustin Garneau tweeted. "They literally went quiet on us for 43 days and say they 'negotiated' in good faith."

Players on 40-man MLB rosters continue to be barred from use of team facilities and resources amid the lockout. They also will start to lose money for every game missed.

The MLB Players Association said in a statement that it was "not surprised" by the failed talks.

"I'm really disappointed we didn't make an agreement," Manfred said.

Manfred said it was his "deepest hope" that the parties reach an agreement quickly. He also said labor talks will not resume until Thursday at the earliest.