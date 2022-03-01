Trending
MLB
March 1, 2022 / 7:05 PM

MLB delays Opening Day after sides fail to reach agreement before deadline

By Connor Grott
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, shown July 17, 2018, said Tuesday that the first two series of the regular season cannot be played because of the  ongoing lockout by owners. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball has delayed its Opening Day on March 31 after the owners and players' union failed to reach an agreement before MLB's 5 p.m. EST deadline.

The league previously threatened to push back its Opening Day without a new collective bargaining agreement, and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed that decision Tuesday afternoon.

"The calendar dictates that we're not going to be able to play the first two series of the regular season, and those games are officially canceled," Manfred told reporters. "My deepest hope is we get an agreement quickly. I'm really disappointed we didn't make an agreement."

As a direct result of the failed talks, MLB will lose regular season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years. The league's schedule will drops from 162 games to likely 156 games at most.

RELATED MLB owners, players continue talks, delay deadline for full season

Manfred said the league and union haven't made plans for future negotiations. MLB previously stated that players won't be compensated for missed games.

In a statement, the MLB Players Association said it is "not surprised" by the outcome.

"Rob Manfred and MLB's owners have cancelled the start of the season," the MLBPA said. "Players and fans around the world who love baseball are disgusted, but sadly not surprised.

RELATED MLB players scramble to stay fit, sharp as lockout goes on

"From the beginning of these negotiations, players' objectives have been consistent -- to promote competition, provide fair compensation for young players, and to uphold the integrity of our market system. Against the backdrop of growing revenues and record profits, we are seeking nothing more than a fair agreement.

"What Rob Manfred characterized as a 'defensive lockout' is, in fact, the culmination of a decades-long attempt by owners to break our player fraternity. As in the past, this effort will fail. We are united and committed to negotiating a fair deal that will improve the sport for players, fans and everyone who loves our game."

Both sides will head home after negotiating for nine days in Jupiter, Fla., and determine the next steps for putting an end to the lockout, which began Dec. 2 after the previous pact expired.

RELATED MLB owners to shorten 2022 season if no labor deal reached by Monday

Manfred noted that an agreement between the sides isn't possible "until at least Thursday" with MLBPA representatives leaving Florida.

MLB's final proposal before its self-imposed deadline featured an increase from $25 million to $30 million in a pre-arbitration bonus pool each year for the length of the agreement, while the players' union wanted to start with $85 million in the pool and increase it by $5 million each year.

On collective balance tax thresholds, MLB's final offer remained the same as its previous proposal, which began at $220 million and was flat for three years before jumping to $224 million in the fourth year and $230 million in the fifth.

The MLBPA wanted to start at $238 million with raises to $244 million, $250 million, $256 million and conclude at $263 million.

In addition, the league also raised its proposal for minimum salaries from $675,000 to $700,000 -- moving up $10,000 per year. Those numbers are based on postseason expansion to 12 teams and five lottery slots added in the draft.

For now, baseball will face its second shortened season in the past three years. MLB's 2020 schedule was slashed from 162 games to 60 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

