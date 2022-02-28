Trending
MLB
Feb. 28, 2022 / 11:39 AM

Derek Jeter resigns as Marlins CEO, cites 'different' vision

By Alex Butler
Derek Jeter, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in September as a player, resigned Monday from his role as CEO of the Miami Marlins. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter will step down from his role as CEO of the Miami Marlins due to a "different" vision for the future of the franchise, he announced Monday.

Jeter, 47, and New York venture capitalist Bruce Sherman led a group to purchase the Marlins for $1.2 billion from former owner Jeffrey Loria in 2017. Jeter bought a 4% stake of the franchise.

"Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the club," Jeter said in a news release.

"We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality.

"Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.

"That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins."

Sherman said in another news release that the team and Jeter "agreed" to officially end the relationship, thanked Jeter for his contributions and wished him luck in "his future endeavors."

"We have a deep bench of talent that will oversee both business and baseball decisions while we work to identify a new CEO to lead our franchise," Sherman said.

"The ownership group is committed to keep investing in the future of the franchise -- and we are determined to build a team that will return to the postseason and excite Marlins fans and the local community."

Jeter thanked his family, the Marlins' staff, fans, players and the Miami community in his statement. He also said the organization was "stronger today than it was five years ago."

The Marlins went 67-95 and finished in fourth place last season in the National League East. They went 31-29 during the 2020 COVID-19-shortened MLB campaign, earning a playoff spot for the first time since 2003.

