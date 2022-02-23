Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Feb. 23, 2022 / 9:10 PM

MLB owners to shorten 2022 season if no labor deal reached by Monday

By Connor Grott

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball has threatened to cancel regular-season games if the league and its players' union fail to reach a new labor agreement by the end of Monday.

ESPN, MLB Media and Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday that league owners have set a Feb. 28 deadline for a new deal to be worked out to ensure that the regular season begins as scheduled on March 31.

Advertisement

Without an agreement by that hard deadline, the season won't consist of a full 162 games. According to the outlets, salaries won't be paid for those lost games.

"A deadline is a deadline," an MLB spokesperson told The Athletic. "Missed games are missed games. Salary will not be paid for those games."

RELATED MLB postpones spring training amid labor dispute; CBA talks to resume Monday

MLB, which initially informed the Players Association of the deadline on Feb. 12, finally went public with the date after the third consecutive day of labor negotiations Wednesday ended with little movement.

Players declined to accept Monday as a deadline, according to reports, and suggested that any missed games could be made up as part of doubleheaders later in the season. MLB said it won't agree to that method.

Advertisement

The MLBPA told the league that if games are canceled and salaries are lost, clubs shouldn't expect players to agree to the owners' proposals for postseason expansion and advertisements on uniforms and helmets.

RELATED MLB, union make little progress in latest bargaining session as lockout drags on

Bargaining talks are scheduled to resume Thursday. Both sides previously said they are prepared to meet through Monday.

Baseball's work stoppage was in its 84th day on Wednesday, and the three bargaining sessions this week increased the total on core economic issues to just nine since the lockout began Dec. 2.

Spring training workouts had been set to begin Feb. 16, but MLB has already canceled the first week of the exhibition games as the sides' fruitless negotiations continue.

RELATED MLB asks federal mediator to help in CBA discussions as lockout continues

Latest Headlines

MLB postpones spring training amid labor dispute; CBA talks to resume Monday
MLB // 5 days ago
MLB postpones spring training amid labor dispute; CBA talks to resume Monday
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball announced Friday that spring training games won't start until at least March 5 due to the ongoing labor dispute between MLB and the players' union.
MLB, union make little progress in latest bargaining session as lockout drags on
MLB // 5 days ago
MLB, union make little progress in latest bargaining session as lockout drags on
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The latest bargaining session between Major League Baseball and its union lasted just 15 minutes and resulted in little progress toward a new collective bargaining agreement, putting MLB's Opening Day in jeopardy.
Washington Nationals great Ryan Zimmerman retires from baseball
MLB // 1 week ago
Washington Nationals great Ryan Zimmerman retires from baseball
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals great Ryan Zimmerman, who helped guide the club to its World Series title in 2019, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Tuesday.
Former A's, Royals player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Former A's, Royals player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Former Major League Baseball player Jeremy Giambi, who spent six seasons in the majors, died Wednesday at the age of 47, it was announced.
Dodgers' Trevor Bauer won't face criminal charges after sexual assault allegations
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Dodgers' Trevor Bauer won't face criminal charges after sexual assault allegations
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will not face criminal charges related to the sexual assault allegations he has faced since last year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.
MLB asks federal mediator to help in CBA discussions as lockout continues
MLB // 2 weeks ago
MLB asks federal mediator to help in CBA discussions as lockout continues
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- With spring training nearing and lockout negotiations at a standstill, Major League Baseball has requested the assistance of a federal mediator to help resolve the labor issues between the league and the players' union.
Ex-Red Sox star David Ortiz elected to Hall of Fame; Bonds, Clemens shut out
MLB // 4 weeks ago
Ex-Red Sox star David Ortiz elected to Hall of Fame; Bonds, Clemens shut out
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was the lone player to gain entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame this year, while home run king Barry Bonds and seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens were shut out.
Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez dies at 28
MLB // 1 month ago
Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez dies at 28
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jean Ramirez, a former MLB draft pick and the Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher since 2019, died unexpectedly, the Rays announced. He was 28.
MLB veteran pitcher Jon Lester retires after 16 seasons
MLB // 1 month ago
MLB veteran pitcher Jon Lester retires after 16 seasons
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Jon Lester announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Wednesday, ending a 16-year tenure which included three World Series titles, five All-Star selections and a no-hitter.
Rachel Balkovec becomes first female Minor League Baseball team manager
MLB // 1 month ago
Rachel Balkovec becomes first female Minor League Baseball team manager
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Former college softball catcher Rachel Balkovec will make history as the first woman to manage a team affiliated with Major League Baseball, taking over the Low-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, she confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Watch: Alexander Zverev attacks umpire chair, disqualified from Mexican Open
Watch: Alexander Zverev attacks umpire chair, disqualified from Mexican Open
Ex-Pelicans guard J.J. Redick rips Zion Williamson for being 'detached teammate'
Ex-Pelicans guard J.J. Redick rips Zion Williamson for being 'detached teammate'
Judge rules that Texans QB Deshaun Watson can be questioned in 9 of 22 civil cases
Judge rules that Texans QB Deshaun Watson can be questioned in 9 of 22 civil cases
Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov, 20, diagnosed with brain tumor
Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov, 20, diagnosed with brain tumor
Rare card of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant sells for record $2 million
Rare card of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant sells for record $2 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement